Did The Simpsons Predict Kamala Harris Becoming The First Female President Of US?

The Simpsons has once again seemingly predicted a significant event. Following Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday night (July 21) that he will not run for another term, parallels were quickly drawn to an old episode of the iconic animated series.

Biden, 81, made the announcement after widespread speculation about his health and abilities. This mirrors a storyline from the 17th episode of The Simpsons’ 11th season, aired in 2000, where Lisa Simpson becomes the first female president of the US. In the episode, Lisa is depicted in an outfit strikingly similar to one worn by Kamala Harris at Biden’s inauguration, hinting at her future presidential role.

The 17th episode of the 11th season of The Simpsons shows Lisa Simpson as the first female president of the United States, dressed similarly to Kamala Harris at Joe Biden’s inauguration. This episode, which aired in 2000, strongly suggests that real estate mogul Donald Trump… pic.twitter.com/zvFZ5RVLl8 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 21, 2024

The episode also references a predecessor who left a financial mess for President Lisa to handle, strongly suggesting that a real estate tycoon (Donald Trump) had previously been in office.

The Simpsons is known for its uncannily accurate and satirical predictions of real-world events. Among their noted forecasts are the emergence of smartwatches, Trump’s presidency, Disney buying 20th Century Fox, and Finnish economist Bengt R Holmstrom winning the Nobel Prize for his contributions to economics.

A recent cartoon depicting the former president in a coffin has gone viral, coinciding with a recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the US presidential race, stating it was in the “best interest of my party and the country” to step aside. This move was anticipated after his poor performance in the June debate against Trump. The announcement came unexpectedly while Biden was recovering from COVID-19 at his beach house in Delaware.

In the meantime, Kamala Harris has gained substantial support from prominent Democratic figures, including Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is also a potential contender for the nomination.

The Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue reported that Harris received $27.5 million in small-donor contributions within just five hours.

