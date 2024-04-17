How Often Does It Rain In Dubai? Temperature, Sunshine Hours & All You Need To Know Amid City's Heavy Rainfall

After heavy rainfall, Dubai, known for its affluence, was inundated with scenes of stalled SUVs, abandoned buses, and individuals attempting to tow their partially submerged vehicles. The downpour resulted in flooding, causing major highways to be submerged and roads and bridges to be impassable.

Videos circulated online depicted cars navigating through standing water. Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world’s busiest airports, faced disruptions due to the inclement weather. A viral video showed planes maneuvering through flooded tarmacs. Operations at the airport were halted for 25 minutes earlier on Tuesday, with arriving flights temporarily diverted as the adverse weather persisted.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Dubai underwater, Influencers are stranded in their Rolls Royces in flooded roads as skies turn black in apocalyptic scenes as storm hits region. More than 4.7ins (120mm) of rain has already fallen today – the typical yearly average in the city – with more… pic.twitter.com/HhtOOBi0l6 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 16, 2024

Dubai is experiencing major flooding as 1.5 year’s worth of rain just fell in a single day. Nearly 5 inches (127 mm) fell in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/k1EwQRHb5I — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) April 16, 2024

Dubai was hit by intense flash flooding. with a year’s worth of rain overwhelming the city. Streets were transformed into rivers, and the deluge inundated homes and businesses, causing widespread chaos across the area.pic.twitter.com/7CchNe2Gje — Apex Episodes (@ApexEpisodes) April 16, 2024

Shopping centres and malls in Dubai also bore the brunt of the unusual weather, with viral videos showcasing the damage caused by the heavy rain. In response to the impending storm, schools across the UAE were closed. Prior advisories issued by the police warned residents about the adverse weather conditions expected to impact the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE’s meteorological department further cautioned that another bout of unstable weather was anticipated from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning, starting from Western areas and spreading across scattered parts of the country.

What Is The Average Temperature Of Dubai?

Dubai, the most populous of the United Arab Emirates, experiences a subtropical desert climate characterized by very mild or pleasantly warm winters and scorching hot summers, where the combination of temperature and humidity can create oppressive heat.

During the summer, the prevailing wind typically originates from the sea, carrying moisture from the Persian Gulf. The average temperature varies from 20 °C (68 °F) in January to 36.5 °C (98 °F) in August. Below are the average temperatures for each month.

When Does It Rain In Dubai?