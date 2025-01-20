How To Buy $Melania? Donald Trump’s Wife’s New Cryptocurrency Affects Husband’s Coin Price By 50%

With Donald Trump promising crypto-friendly regulations, his family’s involvement in the market has sparked debates over transparency and governance.

Melania Trump Launches $MELANIA Coin On January 20, Melania Trump, wife of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA. The move, unveiled late Sunday U.S. time, briefly caused a 50% drop in the value of her husband’s $TRUMP coin. The launch has attracted widespread attention from crypto enthusiasts and supporters of the Trump family.

Sharing the news on social media, Melania posted, “The official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.” This announcement coincided with Donald Trump’s rally in Washington to celebrate his inauguration.

The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

$MELANIA’s Impact on $TRUMP Coin Following the launch of $MELANIA, the $TRUMP token experienced a sharp decline in value, dropping to $41 before rebounding to $47. At the time of writing, $TRUMP had a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, marking an 83% increase from the previous day, according to CoinMarketCap.

On the other hand, $MELANIA saw a meteoric rise, trading at $0.1702 with a 3035.16% increase in value and a market cap of $7.31 million by 7 AM IST on January 20.

Trump Family’s Crypto Ventures Speaking at the rally, Donald Trump addressed the crypto surge, stating, “These are all investments. Bitcoin has shattered one record after another.” Reports suggest that the couple’s cryptocurrency ventures could potentially make Trump one of the wealthiest individuals globally.

How To Buy $Melania?

Set Up a Solana Wallet

If you don’t already have one, create a Solana-compatible crypto wallet like Phantom. This will serve as the storage for your $MELANIA coins.

Visit the Official Website

Head over to melaniameme.com, the official website for $MELANIA.

Connect Your Wallet

On the website, click on the “Connect Wallet” button to link your wallet to the platform.

Make the Purchase

You can buy $MELANIA using a credit card or cryptocurrency. If using a credit card, enter your details, and the coins will be delivered to your Solana wallet within a few minutes to a few hours.

Steps to Buy $MELANIA Using Cryptocurrency

Acquire Solana (SOL)

First, ensure you have Solana (SOL) in your wallet. You can purchase SOL through major exchanges like Coinbase or transfer it from another wallet.

Connect Your Wallet

Visit melaniameme.com and click on the “Connect Wallet” button to link your Solana wallet to the platform.

Purchase Using SOL

Once your wallet is connected, use your SOL balance to buy $MELANIA. The purchased coins will be sent to your wallet shortly.

Melania Trump’s $MELANIA coin is making waves in the crypto world. Whether you prefer to buy using fiat currency or cryptocurrency, the process is designed to be quick and straightforward.

Before $MELANIA’s launch, Trump-affiliated tokens had a trading value of nearly $13 billion and ranked as the 19th most valuable cryptocurrency globally. According to CoinGecko, Trump affiliates control 800 million tokens, with 200 million already released. This could unlock a potential market value of $51 billion.

Divided Reactions to Trump’s Crypto Initiatives The Trumps’ foray into cryptocurrency has received mixed reactions. While supporters praise the entrepreneurial approach, critics have raised concerns about potential ethical conflicts and regulatory implications.

With Donald Trump promising crypto-friendly regulations, his family’s involvement in the market has sparked debates over transparency and governance.