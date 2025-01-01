How To Watch CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are gearing up to ring in the new year as they return to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for the eighth consecutive year. With their infectious energy and star-studded lineup, the dynamic duo promises a night filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

“We can’t wait for New Year’s Eve!” Cohen shared on Instagram earlier this month. “We’re back!!!!! Can’t wait to have a ball while we watch the ball drop.”

National Coverage of New Year’s Celebrations

Throughout the evening, CNN reporters will provide live updates from celebrations across the United States and beyond. Coverage will include iconic locations such as Times Square in New York City, Madame Tussauds, Key West in Florida, Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, and Prescott, Arizona.

The broadcast has steadily gained popularity, with 2023’s installment drawing 2.33 million viewers—a 12% increase from the previous year. This marked the second-largest audience for the program since its debut in 2007, cementing its place as a New Year’s Eve staple.

Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Show: Start Time and Viewing Options

The festivities kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. ET on January 1.

How to Watch:

Cable and Streaming: The program will air on CNN and stream on Max for subscribers. It will also be available via CNN.com and CNN’s connected TV and mobile apps for pay TV subscribers.

Streaming Platforms: For viewers without cable, the show can be accessed through live TV platforms like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling. These services offer free trials, allowing fans to join the celebration without additional cost.

Radio Options: Audiences can also listen to the broadcast through CNN on SiriusXM (Channel 116) in cars or via the SiriusXM app.

Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Show: Star-Studded Lineup

This year’s event features an exciting roster of musical performances and comedic acts:

Musical Guests: Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent will perform live from his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Other notable performers include Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton, and Patti LaBelle.

Comedy Acts: The comedic lineup includes talents like Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black, Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, and Adam Devine.

A Boozy Celebration?

Cooper and Cohen’s New Year’s Eve antics, including Cohen’s famously candid commentary and Cooper’s trademark giggle, have become fan favorites. While CNN has occasionally placed restrictions on alcohol consumption for its on-air hosts, the pair has maintained their signature festive energy, ensuring viewers a night to remember.

