Hungary’s foreign minister stated on Saturday that the European Commission’s refusal to mediate in the dispute over the blockage of oil supplies from Russia via Ukraine to Hungary implied that Brussels might be behind the disruption.

Hungary and Slovakia Protest Sanctions

Hungary and Slovakia have been protesting since Ukraine placed Russian oil producer Lukoil on a sanctions list in June, halting the company’s oil from passing through Ukrainian territory to Slovak and Hungarian refineries.

Comments and Reactions

The comments from Hungary’s Peter Szijjarto, made without evidence, followed the European Commission’s rejection of a mediation request from Hungary and Slovakia concerning the sanctions.

“The fact that the European Commission declared that it was unwilling to help to secure the energy supply of Hungary and Slovakia suggests that the order was sent from Brussels to Kyiv to cause challenges and problems in the energy supply of Hungary and Slovakia,” Szijjarto said at a conservative political festival.

READ MORE: Pakistani Forces Abduct Baloch Youth And Relocate Them To Unknown Location

European Commission’s Position

A European Commission spokesperson declined to comment on Szijjarto’s statements. The Commission, which has supported Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, has repeatedly encouraged EU countries to reduce their reliance on energy supplies from Moscow. The EU has imposed sanctions on most Russian oil imports.

On Friday, a Commission spokesperson noted that there were no signs that Ukraine’s sanctions had jeopardized European energy supplies, as Russian oil continued to flow through the separate Druzhba pipeline, which also connects Russia to Slovakia and Hungary via Ukraine.

Ukrainian Government’s Response

The Ukrainian government did not immediately respond to the Hungarian statement on Saturday.

Pipeline and Future Developments

Slovakia and Hungary, both EU members, have opposed Western military aid to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022. The pipeline’s southern branch runs through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, serving as their refineries’ main supply source for years.

Last month, Szijjarto made similar remarks, accusing the European Commission of blackmail in the oil dispute and suggesting that perhaps “Brussels, not Kyiv, that invented the whole thing.” A Hungarian government official mentioned on Thursday that Hungarian oil company MOL was in the final stages of discussions to establish a scheme to ensure crude oil flows from Russia.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: India’s Strategic Influence: Robinder Sachdev’s Take On Ending The Russia-Ukraine War