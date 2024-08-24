India’s Strategic Influence: Robinder Sachdev’s Take On Ending The Russia-Ukraine War

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev stated on Saturday that India has the potential to intervene and help end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He emphasized that India is not merely an observer but is committed to promoting peace.

Sachdev echoed Prime Minister Modi’s recent assertion that India is not neutral in the conflict, but rather stands firmly on the side of peace. Modi’s position is that India is not supporting either side in the war; instead, it is advocating for a peaceful resolution. Sachdev pointed out that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for India to support Ukraine and not Russia overlooks India’s consistent stance. “When Zelenskyy says that India should support Ukraine and not Russia, he is mistaken. The Prime Minister has made it clear that India is not neutral but is committed to peace,” Sachdev said.

Sachdev explained that while Zelenskyy acknowledges India’s influence and relationship with Russia, he expects India to act in favor of Ukraine’s terms. He noted that both Russia and Ukraine have their own conditions for ending the conflict and that India could serve as an honest broker between the two sides, as well as with Western NATO and American allies. However, both sides would need to adjust their positions for this to be effective.

Sachdev also highlighted that this is not the first time Modi has articulated India’s position on the conflict. Modi had previously declared that “this is not an era of war,” reflecting India’s philosophy of peaceful coexistence, which is rooted in its civilizational values, including the teachings of Gautam Buddha, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, and Swami Vivekananda.

According to Sachdev, while other major powers focus on dominance and competition, India remains unique in advocating for peace. He emphasized that India’s recent visits by Modi to Poland and Ukraine signify a proactive role in foreign policy and conflict resolution. “Modi’s visit is a significant shift in India’s foreign policy, positioning the country to play a more active role in resolving the conflict,” Sachdev stated.

Sachdev also discussed the relationship between India and Russia, noting that Russia values India’s role in the conflict. He highlighted that Russia’s interest in ending the conflict aligns with India’s, to prevent Russia from becoming overly dependent on China.

Regarding India’s oil imports from Russia, Sachdev noted that despite Western pressure to halt these imports, India continues to import oil to meet its own needs. “The US and others urge India to influence Russia by stopping oil imports. However, India’s oil needs must be met, and our oil purchases are not intended to benefit Russia’s economy but to address our own requirements,” he explained.

Sachdev concluded by reaffirming India’s commitment to peace and ceasefire, even in the face of pressure from various parties. “India has consistently supported peace across global conflicts. Even if Zelenskyy demands support, we remain dedicated to promoting peace,” he said.

He added that the outcome of future elections in the US might lead to new efforts to end the war, with India playing a crucial role in this process.

