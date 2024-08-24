Libya’s Rival Armed Groups And Authorities Reach Security Deal Over Tripoli Amid Civil War Concerns

In a significant development for Libya, rival armed groups and government authorities have reached a crucial security agreement to safeguard critical infrastructure in the capital city, Tripoli. Announced by Interior Minister Imad Trabelsi, the deal aims to stabilize the city amid escalating tensions and the specter of renewed civil war.

Security Accord in Tripoli

The agreement, coordinated with the Ministry of Defence, involves the protection of key sites including airports, land borders, and government institutions. “We have brought together all security services in Tripoli to secure vital infrastructure, including the central bank,” Trabelsi said. This swift move is seen as essential to preventing further destabilization in a country struggling with ongoing conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Rising Tensions and Military Mobilization

The security pact comes in response to a series of alarming developments. On July 23, forces aligned with the Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, advanced westward, triggering a mobilization by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar. The LNA’s subsequent movements toward southwestern Libya on August 9 heightened tensions, sparking concerns from neighboring Algeria.

Violent clashes also erupted in Tajoura, east of Tripoli, on August 9, leading to nine deaths and significant property damage. The clashes were reportedly sparked by an assassination attempt on a militia leader, though local mediation efforts have since quelled the violence.

Political Turmoil and Leadership Changes

Libya’s political landscape remains turbulent. In early August, Mohammed Takala was elected as the new head of the Tripoli-based High State Council (HSC), replacing Khaled al-Mishri. This leadership change has further complicated Libya’s divided political scene. On August 13, some members of the House of Representatives (HoR) voted to end the GNU’s mandate and transfer military command to the Speaker of the HoR. This move, however, was rejected by Western leaders.

Following these developments, armed groups in Tripoli’s Souk Al Jumma district mobilized in response to reports of a potential takeover of the Central Bank. The situation was defused by August 15, but tensions remain high.

Central Bank Dispute

The Libyan central bank, the sole internationally recognized depository for the country’s oil revenues, has become a focal point in the power struggle. Seddik al-Kabir, the bank’s governor, has faced criticism from Dbeibah’s allies over the management of oil resources and the state budget. The abduction of Musaab Muslamm, the bank’s IT head, on August 18, further escalated the crisis. Although Muslamm was released, the bank’s operations were temporarily suspended, and al-Kabir’s removal by the Tripoli-based Presidential Council was rejected by the HoR and Haftar’s camp.

Ongoing Stability Concerns

While the recent security agreement offers a temporary reprieve, the underlying political and economic tensions continue to threaten Libya’s stability. With armed groups on high alert and the struggle for control over the central bank unresolved, the risk of renewed civil war remains a pressing concern for the North African nation.

