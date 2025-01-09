Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home Reduced to Ashes in Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Amid the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires across California, Hunter Biden’s luxurious Malibu home has been completely destroyed. The property, which boasted stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, was reduced to ashes as the flames ravaged parts of Los Angeles County.

According to reports, the fire completely engulfed Hunter Biden’s residence, a once-picturesque three-bedroom, three-bath home that had been a retreat with panoramic ocean views. The property was known for its gourmet kitchen and a guest studio with a private balcony, which was used by Biden to work on his paintings that funded his lifestyle. However, the fire has left little trace of the home and the artwork inside, most of which was likely destroyed in the inferno.

Hunter Biden’s LA home completely destroyed in #PalisadesFire – reports pic.twitter.com/UGc1hk1Pn5 — RT (@RT_com) January 9, 2025

Images shared by Russian Television showed a charred vehicle in front of the now-demolished property, a stark image of the destruction caused by the flames. Earlier, President Joe Biden addressed the situation in a press conference, acknowledging that he wasn’t sure of the extent of the damage at first. It was later confirmed that Hunter Biden had been informed that the property had been burned down, although there was initial hope that it might have survived.

Wildfires Intensified

The Los Angeles wildfires have intensified over the past few days, spreading rapidly to the Hollywood Hills. These fires, which have already claimed the lives of at least five people, have destroyed hundreds of homes and overwhelmed local firefighting efforts. Strong winds and dry conditions have hindered efforts to contain the flames, stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to their limits.

As of Thursday, authorities have ordered over 100,000 people to evacuate their homes, and several more areas in Los Angeles County have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders. The fires, which began on Tuesday, show no signs of slowing down, and new blazes broke out early on Thursday, further complicating efforts to control the spread of the flames.

With firefighters from across the country joining forces to battle the blazes, the situation remains dire. As the fires continue to burn, residents and authorities are bracing for further damage, while the community pulls together to provide aid and support to those affected by this unprecedented disaster.

Also Read: India-Taliban Hold Historic Talks On Humanitarian Assistance, Cricket and Strategic Cooperation