‘I’m Just Praying’… Husband’s Hope For Wife Aboard American Airlines Flight After DC Crash

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded as a man, whose wife was onboard the American Airlines plane involved in a tragic midair collision near Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport, desperately prayed for her safety. The crash, which took place late Wednesday night (local time), saw an American Airlines flight and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collide midair while approaching the runway.

The man, visibly distraught, spoke to a local news outlet while waiting anxiously at the airport. He shared the last text he received from his wife before the collision, saying she had messaged him that the plane was set to land in 20 minutes. “I’m just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river right now,” he said in a raw moment of emotion, referencing the Potomac River where the crash took place. “She texted me that they are landing in 20 minutes,” he added, but expressed his growing concern as he realized his attempts to reach her after the message had failed.

Here is his video:

Heartbreaking: A man waiting at the airport tells @wusa9 that his wife was onboard the crashed American Airlines plane and texted him shortly before crash “I’m just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river right now” pic.twitter.com/KydI6im7Pz — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) January 30, 2025

Growing Fears And Helplessness

As the man’s messages went undelivered, the gravity of the situation sank in. He spoke with a sense of helplessness, acknowledging that something may have gone terribly wrong. At that moment, he clung to the hope that his wife would be rescued in time.

The crash occurred when American Airlines Flight 5342, a CRJ-700 jet, struck a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. The aircraft, which was inbound from Wichita, Kansas, collided with the helicopter during its final approach to the runway at Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington DC. The collision led to a massive emergency response in the Potomac River area, with authorities working tirelessly to locate survivors.

American Airlines confirmed that the plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The Black Hawk helicopter, which was on a mission, had three soldiers onboard at the time. Fortunately, no senior U.S. officials were aboard the helicopter.

As of now, there are no confirmed casualties, and investigations are ongoing. The accident has caused significant disruptions at Reagan National Airport, with all takeoffs and landings temporarily halted. Authorities are continuing their search efforts, hoping for a positive outcome amidst the uncertainty and tragedy. The prayers of the man, along with the hopes of many others affected by the crash, continue to be with the passengers, crew, and their families as they await news of their loved ones.

