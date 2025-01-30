US House Speaker Mike Johnson ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Midair Collision Near Reagan National Airport

In a statement released on X, Wednesday night, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed his profound sadness following a tragic midair collision involving a passenger aircraft and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C. The collision occurred as the aircrafts were nearing the runway, prompting a massive emergency response in the Potomac River.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and defense officials, the collision involved American Airlines Flight 5342, which had 60 passengers and four crew members on board, and a Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers from Fort Belvoir, Virginia. As of now, there have been no confirmed casualties, and emergency crews are actively searching the river area where the collision occurred.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the horrific tragedy at Reagan National Airport. Please join me in praying for everyone involved as well as our first responders.” Speaker Johnson stated in his message. He expressed concern for the lives affected by the incident and offered his condolences, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Here is Speaker’s X Post:

The collision occurred around 9 PM EST, as the American Airlines jet, a CRJ-700 inbound from Wichita, Kansas, was approaching the runway. The Black Hawk helicopter, a military aircraft typically used for various defense missions, was on a scheduled mission at the time of the crash. No senior U.S. officials were aboard the helicopter, and preliminary reports suggest no mechanical failure was involved.

Following the crash, all takeoffs and landings at Reagan National Airport have been halted as authorities investigate the incident. The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed the ongoing response, though the full extent of the damages and injuries remains unclear. The situation is still developing, with federal and local agencies collaborating on the investigation.

