Thursday, January 9, 2025
India Drops 5 Places In Ranking Of World's Most Powerful Passports; Singapore Retains Top Spot

India has slipped five positions in the global passport rankings, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2025. The country now holds the 85th spot, down from 80th last year.

India Drops 5 Places In Ranking Of World’s Most Powerful Passports; Singapore Retains Top Spot

India has slipped five positions in the global passport rankings, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2025. The country now holds the 85th spot, down from 80th last year. Indian passport holders can now travel to 57 destinations without the need for a visa, sharing this rank with Equatorial Guinea and Niger. The Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access visa-free, uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The decline in India’s position highlights the increasing global competition among passports and reflects shifts in diplomatic relations, travel agreements, and international policies.

Singapore Remains at the Top, While US Experiences a Decline

For the second consecutive year, Singapore has topped the Henley Passport Index, with its passport granting visa-free access to 195 destinations worldwide. This underscores Singapore’s strong global diplomatic ties and the ease with which its citizens can travel. Following closely behind are Japan, with access to 193 countries, and Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Austria, and Denmark, each of which has visa-free access to 192 or 191 destinations. On the other hand, the United States has experienced a significant fall in the rankings, dropping from 2nd to 9th place. This is partly due to the rise of inward-looking policies, including a shift toward isolationism in the wake of political changes, particularly during the Trump presidency. The US passport now allows visa-free access to 186 countries, which, although still impressive, reflects a notable decline in global mobility for American citizens.

UAE’s Steep Rise, While Pakistan and Yemen Languish at the Bottom

Over the past decade, the UAE has made one of the most impressive leaps on the Henley Passport Index. With access to 185 destinations, the UAE’s passport has climbed 32 places, securing the 10th spot. This sharp rise is attributed to the UAE’s strategic diplomatic efforts, expanding global travel agreements, and the nation’s growing economic and political influence in the region. In contrast, at the bottom of the index are Pakistan and Yemen, both of which share the 103rd position. Passport holders from these countries can only travel visa-free to 33 destinations. Other countries with limited global access include Iraq (31 countries), Syria (27 countries), and Afghanistan (26 countries). These rankings highlight the challenges that passport holders from politically unstable regions face in terms of international mobility and the ongoing impact of global conflicts, political instability, and diplomatic isolation on their travel freedom.

The Henley Passport Index serves as a significant indicator of the geopolitical landscape and offers a glimpse into how national power, economic stability, and international relationships shape the ease of travel for citizens across the globe.

Indian Passports Rankings Passport Rankings

