India, Kazakhstan Discuss Security Challenges, Cross-Border Terrorism Views

In a recent joint working group meeting, India and Kazakhstan engaged in discussions to assess counter-terrorism challenges and exchanged perspectives on cross-border terrorism in South Asia, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

The meeting, held in Astana, provided a platform for both sides to share insights on the terrorist threats prevalent in their respective regions. Of particular focus was the discussion on State-sponsored cross-border terrorism in South Asia, in addition to terror activities occurring in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

Leading the Indian delegation was KD Dewal, Joint Secretary (CT) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Kazakh delegation was headed by Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

This marked the 5th meeting of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, held on April 8 of this year. The Ministry of External Affairs’ release highlighted the shared focus on assessing counter-terrorism challenges, including the utilization of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, the misuse of the internet for terrorist purposes, as well as issues related to radicalization and terror financing.

The release further emphasized the mutual agreement on the importance of bolstering counter-terrorism cooperation through various means such as exchanging information, implementing capacity-building initiatives, conducting training programs, and collaborating in multilateral forums like the UN, EAG, and SCO.

Looking towards future collaboration, both sides confirmed their intention to convene the 6th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in India, at a date convenient for both parties.

The discussions between India and Kazakhstan underscore the shared commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing security measures. Through these collaborative efforts and information-sharing mechanisms, both countries aim to strengthen their capabilities in countering evolving threats posed by terrorism, while also fostering closer ties in the global fight against this transnational challenge.