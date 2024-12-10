India Rescues 75 Citizens From Syria Following Assad Government’s Collapse

India successfully evacuated 75 nationals from Syria after the fall of the Assad-led government that has been taken over by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels. Among the evacuees included 44 pilgrims who were from Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of those safely evacuated are 44 pilgrims or zaireen from Jammu and Kashmir. Stranded in the Saida Zainab area, an important pilgrimage spot in Syria, the Indian nationals have been escorted to safety and are now crossing over into Lebanon. They will be returning to India through commercial flights.

Coordinated Rescue Effort

It was through close coordination among Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut that the successful evacuation was made possible. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) initiated this operation after assessing the worsening security situation and responding to pleas from citizens caught in the conflict.

The MEA made it clear that the government was not unmindful of its responsibilities to its citizens. “The safety of Indian nationals overseas remains a focus area for us,” said the MEA, assuring that developments in the region were closely monitored and that it kept in touch with the situation of Indians still in Syria.

