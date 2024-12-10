Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Rescues 75 Citizens From Syria Following Assad Government’s Collapse

India successfully evacuated 75 nationals from Syria after the fall of the Assad-led government that has been taken over by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels. Among the evacuees included 44 pilgrims who were from Jammu and Kashmir.

India Rescues 75 Citizens From Syria Following Assad Government’s Collapse

India evacuated 75 of its nationals from Syria on Tuesday after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel faction, has filled the power vacuum left by Assad’s ousting, plunging the region into uncertainty and escalating tensions.

Out of those safely evacuated are 44 pilgrims or zaireen from Jammu and Kashmir. Stranded in the Saida Zainab area, an important pilgrimage spot in Syria, the Indian nationals have been escorted to safety and are now crossing over into Lebanon. They will be returning to India through commercial flights.

Coordinated Rescue Effort

It was through close coordination among Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut that the successful evacuation was made possible. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) initiated this operation after assessing the worsening security situation and responding to pleas from citizens caught in the conflict.

The MEA made it clear that the government was not unmindful of its responsibilities to its citizens. “The safety of Indian nationals overseas remains a focus area for us,” said the MEA, assuring that developments in the region were closely monitored and that it kept in touch with the situation of Indians still in Syria.

ALSO READ | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, And Why This Festival Of Light Means More Than Tradition

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad India Citizens syria World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Entertainment

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja Among Most Popular Indian Films Of 2024: IMDb

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox