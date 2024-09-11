India to Invest $31 Billion in Producing 25 Submarines Over Next Decade to Strengthen Naval Power Against China

India is set to expand its submarine fleet significantly, with a plan to produce 25 submarines over the next decade

India is set to expand its submarine fleet significantly, with a plan to produce 25 submarines over the next decade at an estimated cost of $31.6 billion. This ambitious initiative underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its maritime security amid rising regional tensions and China’s increasing naval presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Strengthening Nuclear Deterrence with Arihant-Class SSBNs

A critical aspect of India’s expansion is the addition of two Arihant-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) to the Indian Navy’s arsenal. These submarines, equipped with enhanced missile-carrying capabilities, will play a vital role in bolstering India’s sea-based nuclear deterrence. The Arihant-class SSBNs are designed to ensure second-strike capabilities, reinforcing the country’s strategic deterrence posture.

Development of Advanced S5-Class SSBNs

India’s submarine fleet is set to be further strengthened with the development of six larger S5-class SSBNs. These advanced submarines will feature cutting-edge stealth technology and are expected to be armed with long-range submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) like the K-5 and K-6. The integration of these technologies will make the S5-class submarines a formidable addition to India’s SSBN fleet, enhancing its ability to project power and maintain a credible nuclear deterrent.

Expansion of Conventional Submarine Fleet

In addition to nuclear-powered SSBNs, India is also focusing on expanding its conventional submarine fleet. The country plans to acquire three additional Kalvari-class submarines, which are known for their advanced stealth features and enhanced operational capabilities. Further bolstering the fleet, India is actively pursuing the development of six next-generation submarines under Project-75I and another six under Project-76.

Indigenous Development of Nuclear Attack Submarines

Another significant component of India’s maritime strategy includes the development of two indigenous nuclear attack submarines under Project-77. These submarines will be equipped with the latest in underwater combat technology, enabling India to safeguard its maritime interests and maintain a robust underwater warfare capability.

Strategic Imperatives and Geopolitical Context

India’s substantial investment in submarine technology reflects its strategic vision to counter evolving security challenges in the region. With China’s growing naval assertiveness, especially in the Indian Ocean, India’s expanded submarine fleet is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring regional stability and maintaining a balance of power.

The emphasis on a modern and capable submarine fleet is not just about countering immediate threats; it is also about asserting India’s status as a major maritime power. As the nation continues to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, a strengthened undersea capability will be critical in protecting India’s vast coastline, securing trade routes, and projecting power across the region.

