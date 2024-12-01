Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Indian Bus Deliberately Hit By Truck In Bangladesh, Tripura Minister Claims

Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said an Indian bus plying from Agartala to Kolkata was deliberately hit by a truck on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district. Passengers were threatened, and anti-India slogans were raised during the incident.

In a disturbing incident on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district, an Indian bus traveling from Agartala to Kolkata was allegedly attacked. Tripura’s Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, has raised serious concerns about the attack, describing it as a deliberate assault.

The incident happened in the morning of Saturday, December 1, when a bus, owned by Sahyamoli Paribahan, was traveling from Agartala to Kolkata, two main cities in India. Chowdhury said that the bus was on its lane when the truck deliberately crashed the vehicle, which scared all passengers. Transport Minister said that the situation arose after a sudden appearance of an autorickshaw in front of a bus, which led to a collision between the rickshaw and the bus.

The bus that was carrying Indian passengers shocked them to their cores since the attack was very sudden. According to a minister who posted a video on social media said, “The bus is on the lane. In this stage, a truck hit the bus purposefully. Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw appeared on the way of the bus, and the bus knocks with an auto-rickshaw.” Chowdhury condemned the attack and claimed that Bangladesh administration must do something about the security aspect of Indians traveling inside her country.

Aftermath Of Crash

Immediately after the accident, the Bangladesh locals allegedly began to intimidate the Indian travelers. According to Chowdhury, the scene was horrific. Chowdhury claimed that locals chanted anti-India slogans and abused the travelers in every foul language they could think of. “They hurled expletives at the Indian passengers, giving them life threats,” Chowdhury posted on Facebook. The menacing attitude with the act of violence had sent the travelers into shock.

The incident has elicited sharp reactions from both the Tripura government and Indian authorities, which urge an increase in security measures to secure Indian travelers in neighboring Bangladesh.

Cross-Border Travel And Growing Concerns

There were numerous travels from Kolkata-Agartala through Dhaka as this mode of transport offered one an inexpensive and easy service to access. The journeys took relatively less time when in contrast one would have by rail for above 30 hours. Nonetheless, this attack raises question marks over security concerns traveling between the countries.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that he was gathering more information on the attack. “I have got information about a Kolkata-bound bus carrying passengers from Agartala coming under attack on Bishwa Road in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. I am trying to gather concrete information on the matter,” Saha said.

Filed under

