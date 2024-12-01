Speaking at the 17th session of the Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva, Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UN, stated that Chinmoy Krishna Das’s arrest had been “misconstrued.”

The recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka has triggered protests and escalated diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India. While Bangladesh has clarified that the arrest was made on specific charges, the incident has drawn criticism and concerns over the treatment of minority communities in the country.

Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. Following his arrest, he was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by the Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chattogram on charges of sedition.

The arrest led to protests by the Hindu community in multiple locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. The situation has drawn international attention, with India expressing deep concern over the developments.

Bangladesh’s Defense at UN Forum

Speaking at the 17th session of the Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva, Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UN, stated that Das’s arrest had been “misconstrued.”

“With utter dismay, we note that the arrest of Chinmoy Das has been misconstrued by some speakers, although he was actually arrested on specific charges. The matter is being dealt with by our court of law,” Islam said during the session held on November 28-29.

Islam also reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all citizens, including minorities. “Ensuring safety and security of every citizen, including from the minority community, remains the cornerstone of the interim government of Bangladesh,” he said.

Protests in Bangladesh and Allegations

During the Geneva session, representatives from Bangladeshi NGOs and advocacy groups highlighted concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh. A representative from the International Forum for Secular Bangladesh (IFSB) described the situation as “very alarming,” criticizing Das’s arrest as unjust and raising allegations of mistreatment of minorities by security forces.

“ISKCON is a very popular and peaceful organisation but the former ISKCON leader has been arrested with ‘nothing accused against him’… every day, they are torturing the minority,” the representative stated.

Bangladesh Government’s Position

The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has emphasized that the August 5 violence and subsequent events were rooted in political and personal disputes rather than sectarian issues.

“There was no systematic attack on minorities,” Islam asserted, adding that reports of minority persecution were exaggerated or unfounded. “The entire society of Bangladesh came forward to protect its minorities,” he noted, emphasizing the government’s vigilance in maintaining religious harmony.

India’s Response and Concerns

India has expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including attacks on Hindu temples and community members. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the issue in Parliament, stating that the interim government in Bangladesh must uphold its responsibility to protect all citizens, including minorities.

“India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, and it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all its citizens, including minorities,” Jaishankar said.

In a related development, Bangladesh voiced concern over a violent protest at its Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged India to ensure the safety of its diplomatic missions. This incident has added another layer of tension to the already strained relations between the two South Asian neighbors.