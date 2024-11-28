Bangladesh: Dhaka HC Declines Suo Moto Order To Ban ISKCON Temple

In a petition to ban ISKCON, it is alleged that the temple forcibly recruite members, impose beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, take over Sanatan temples. It also accused of attacking mosques.

Dhaka High Court on Thursday declined to issue a suo moto order banning the activities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh.

The court was informed that the government had already initiated steps regarding the matter, as reported by The Daily Star.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin had earlier submitted newspaper reports alleging ISKCON’s involvement in various controversies and urged the court to impose a ban, alongside invoking Section 144 in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dinajpur.

The bench, however, emphasized the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Allegations Against ISKCON

The petition accused ISKCON of forcibly recruiting members, imposing beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, taking over Sanatan temples, evicting community members, and attacking mosques. These claims have fueled tensions in Bangladesh, especially amid rising concerns over the treatment of minority communities.

Arrest of ISKCON Leader

Former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari have been arrested on sedition charges earlier this week. Das’s arrest has sparked protests across several cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram. Following his expulsion from ISKCON, Das had organized rallies to condemn alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a statement on Thursday, condemned the arrest as “unjust” and called for Das’s immediate release. Hasina criticized the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of failing to uphold religious freedom and human rights. She urged citizens to unite against violence and demanded justice for the recent killing of legal officer Saiful Islam Alif.

Rising Attacks on Minorities

According to the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), over 200 attacks on Bangladesh’s minority Hindu community, including assaults on temples, have been reported since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5. Recent incidents include the burning of a temple in Chattogram and attacks on other religious sites.

India Raises Concerns

In India, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha about the government’s concerns over incidents of desecration and vandalism targeting Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

Specific incidents, such as the attack on a puja mandap in Dhaka’s Tantibazar and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024, were highlighted.

