Sheikh Hasina Slams Bangladesh Govt, Seeks Immediate Release Of ISKCON Priest

In a statement that has drawn significant attention, Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has condemned the arrest of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling it an unjust action. According to Hasina, the detention of a top figure from the Sanatan religious community represents a grave injustice. She has demanded his immediate release, stating that such actions undermine religious freedom and disrupt the security of life and property of people belonging to all faiths. Hasina also spoke out against the burning of a temple in Chittagong, adding that religious communities, including mosques, churches, monasteries, and the homes of the Ahmadiyya community, have faced violent attacks in recent months.

Hasina’s statement, issued by the Awami League, echoed a call for greater religious tolerance and the protection of all communities in the country. In particular, she emphasized the importance of securing the safety of Bangladesh’s citizens and upholding their constitutional rights. “Religious freedom and security must be ensured for people of all communities,” Hasina’s statement read, pointing out the increasing violence against various religious groups.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who had also served as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, a Hindu religious organization, was arrested earlier this week and denied bail by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court. His arrest has sparked protests and calls for justice from his supporters, especially in light of the previous incidents involving the burning and looting of religious places. However, ISKCON Bangladesh, in a surprising turn, has distanced itself from the actions of Chinmoy Krishna Das. According to ISKCON officials, the leader had been expelled from the organization after complaints against him were received in June. The organization’s chief, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, clarified that ISKCON Bangladesh could not take responsibility for the actions of someone no longer affiliated with the group.

MUST READ: All Grap IV Measures Except Relating To schools Will Continue To Operate Till Dec 2, Says SC

In addition to condemning the arrest, Hasina expressed concern over the tragic murder of a lawyer in Chittagong. The lawyer was reportedly beaten to death during a clash between security forces and supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Hasina called for swift justice, urging authorities to locate and punish those responsible for the crime. “Human rights have been grossly violated,” Hasina said, branding the attackers as “terrorists” who must be held accountable. She also criticized the caretaker government, which she claims has failed to address the growing violence and harassment in the country, accusing them of being ineffective in ensuring law and order.

Hasina did not hold back in her criticism of the current political leadership. She described the current caretaker government as “power grabbers,” accusing them of failing to deliver on critical areas of governance and security. The statement referenced a history of violence against Awami League leaders, workers, and law enforcement personnel, claiming that the government has resorted to harassment through assaults and arrests. She condemned what she termed as “anti-Nayaraj activities,” referring to the ongoing political unrest.

While Hasina’s words have sparked political debates and protests, ISKCON Bangladesh has made it clear that it is not involved in the incident surrounding Chinmoy Krishna Das. The organization emphasized its distance from the ongoing protests and the tragic events, underscoring that it has no connection with any violent actions taken by individuals who are no longer part of their religious community. The response from ISKCON Bangladesh highlights the complex religious and political landscape that continues to shape the situation in the country.

This incident has once again brought to light the ongoing tensions in Bangladesh between religious groups, the government, and various political factions. Sheikh Hasina’s statement reflects the deepening concerns regarding the safety of religious minorities in the country and the rising political instability. With religious violence and political unrest on the rise, many are calling for a renewed commitment to human rights and justice for all.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath As Lok Sabha Member Of Parliament