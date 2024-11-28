Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath As Lok Sabha Member Of Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi clinched the Wayanad seat with a commanding margin of 4,10,931 votes, in a triangular contest against BJP’s Navya Haridas and CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri.

On Thursday, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was accompanied by her mother, Sonia Gandhi, while her brother Rahul Gandhi and husband Robert Vadra were also present in Parliament for her oath-taking ceremony.

Priyanka Gandhi clinched the Wayanad seat with a commanding margin of 4,10,931 votes, in a triangular contest against BJP’s Navya Haridas and CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri. The seat had previously been held by Rahul Gandhi, who vacated it after winning both Wayanad and his family’s traditional stronghold, Rae Bareli, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul chose to retain Rae Bareli. The result for the Wanyanad Poll was announced on 23 Novemeber.

This victory marks Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral debut, as she now joins her brother in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, also retained Rae Bareli with 647,000 votes, securing a win by a margin of 364,000 votes.

