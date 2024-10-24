Indian Girl Found Dead In Walmart Store’s Oven In Canada: Disturbing Details Emerge

The 19-year-old Walmart employee found deceased in a bakery walk-in oven in Canada has been named as Gursimran Kaur. According to a GoFundMe set up by an executive of the Maritime Sikh Society, Kaur was tragically burned to death at the Walmart Bakery.

The 19-year-old Walmart employee found deceased in a bakery walk-in oven in Canada has been named as Gursimran Kaur. According to a GoFundMe set up by an executive of the Maritime Sikh Society, Kaur was tragically burned to death at the Walmart Bakery located at 6990 Mumford Road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on October 19.

Mother employed at Walmart

Organizers mentioned that Kaur and her mother had both been employed at Walmart for two years. Meanwhile, Kaur’s father and brother, who are currently in India, are making efforts to travel to Canada in light of this tragic event. Concerned for her daughter, Kaur’s mother became alarmed on Saturday when she noticed Kaur had not been seen in the store for an hour and that her phone was not reachable.

In her worry, the mother sought assistance from the on-site administration to locate Kaur. After a few hours had passed, she reportedly opened the oven, where she discovered her daughter’s remains, which were severely burned.

Walmart expresses heartbreak

A Walmart representative expressed their heartbreak and extended thoughts to Kaur’s family, emphasizing that the company is focused on supporting their associates during this difficult time. The spokesperson noted that the police described the situation as complex, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Walmart store at 6990 Mumford Road will remain closed until further notice, and flowers have been placed on a pole in the parking lot in memory of Kaur. A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service informed that they are collaborating closely with Halifax Regional Police to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the sudden death at the Walmart location.

Investigation on

The investigation is still in its early stages, and further details are not yet available.

Satnam Singh Randhawa, chair of the Maritime Sikh Society board, expressed his distress about the situation, highlighting that young individuals often come with aspirations and hard work, only to face such tragic outcomes.

