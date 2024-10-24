Walmart Employee Discovered Dead Inside A Bakery Oven: Police Investigate

Authorities in Canada have launched an investigation following the tragic discovery of a 19-year-old female employee found deceased inside a walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Authorities in Canada have launched an investigation following the tragic discovery of a 19-year-old female employee found deceased inside a walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The incident occurred on Saturday night, prompting police response to the scene.

Police Statement

Halifax Regional Police confirmed that the young woman was located within the large oven in the store’s bakery department. “The woman, who was an employee of the store, was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department,” police stated in a Tuesday update.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigators are collaborating with Occupational Health and Safety as well as the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. As of Tuesday, the cause and manner of death remain undetermined, with authorities describing the investigation as “complex.” Police have cautioned that such investigations may require significant time to complete.

Store Closure and Support

In light of the incident, the Walmart store on Mumford Road is closed until further notice. A spokesperson expressed the company’s grief, stating, “We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need.”

Walmart is providing on-site support for employees, including grief counseling and virtual care options, as noted by the spokesperson.

Safety Measures Implemented

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has issued a stop work order for the bakery and specific equipment at the store as the investigation continues. The department emphasized that workplace investigations are inherently complex and may take time to resolve.

ALSO READ: Tropical Storm Trami Devastates Philippines: 24 Dead, Millions Affected