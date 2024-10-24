Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Walmart Employee Discovered Dead Inside A Bakery Oven: Police Investigate

Authorities in Canada have launched an investigation following the tragic discovery of a 19-year-old female employee found deceased inside a walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Walmart Employee Discovered Dead Inside A Bakery Oven: Police Investigate

Authorities in Canada have launched an investigation following the tragic discovery of a 19-year-old female employee found deceased inside a walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The incident occurred on Saturday night, prompting police response to the scene.

Police Statement

Halifax Regional Police confirmed that the young woman was located within the large oven in the store’s bakery department. “The woman, who was an employee of the store, was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department,” police stated in a Tuesday update.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigators are collaborating with Occupational Health and Safety as well as the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. As of Tuesday, the cause and manner of death remain undetermined, with authorities describing the investigation as “complex.” Police have cautioned that such investigations may require significant time to complete.

Store Closure and Support

In light of the incident, the Walmart store on Mumford Road is closed until further notice. A spokesperson expressed the company’s grief, stating, “We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need.”

Walmart is providing on-site support for employees, including grief counseling and virtual care options, as noted by the spokesperson.

Safety Measures Implemented

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has issued a stop work order for the bakery and specific equipment at the store as the investigation continues. The department emphasized that workplace investigations are inherently complex and may take time to resolve.

ALSO READ: Tropical Storm Trami Devastates Philippines: 24 Dead, Millions Affected

 

Filed under

Bakery Oven Canada WALMART
Advertisement

Also Read

Ex Hockey Team’s Captain Rani Rampal Announces Retirement

Ex Hockey Team’s Captain Rani Rampal Announces Retirement

First Dinosaur Fossils Discovered in Hong Kong; A Groundbreaking Find on Port Island

First Dinosaur Fossils Discovered in Hong Kong; A Groundbreaking Find on Port Island

What Are Disposable Vapes And How Do They Work? UK To Ban Them In June 2025

What Are Disposable Vapes And How Do They Work? UK To Ban Them In June...

+70 Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats : Sources

+70 Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats : Sources

What Message Does North Korea Send With Its Trash-Filled Balloons?

What Message Does North Korea Send With Its Trash-Filled Balloons?

Entertainment

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

British Model Bianca Gascoigne Alleges Grooming and Sexual Assault by Mohamed Al Fayed

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Kim Hyun-joong In Hong Kong: All You Need to Know About ‘The Last Dance’ Concert

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Sutton Foster Files For Divorce With Husband Of 10 Years Amid Hugh Jackman Rumours

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox