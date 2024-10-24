Tropical Storm Trami Devastates Philippines: 24 Dead, Millions Affected

A tropical storm has unleashed devastating flooding and landslides in northeastern Philippines, claiming at least 24 lives. Authorities are urgently mobilizing rescue operations, with many villagers trapped on rooftops.

A tropical storm has unleashed devastating flooding and landslides in northeastern Philippines, claiming at least 24 lives. Authorities are urgently mobilizing rescue operations, with many villagers trapped on rooftops. The storm, referred to as Kristine locally, struck the northeastern province of Isabela shortly after midnight, leading to swift government action to protect the populace.

Government Response

In response to the disaster, schools and non-essential offices across Luzon have been closed for a second consecutive day. This decision aims to safeguard millions as Tropical Storm Trami continues to wreak havoc, currently moving over Aguinaldo town in Ifugao province with sustained winds of 95 kph (59 mph) and gusts reaching 160 kph (99 mph). The storm is expected to enter the South China Sea later today, according to meteorological forecasts.

Impact on Communities

The hardest-hit area is the Bicol region, where the majority of the fatalities occurred, including seven deaths in Naga City. The region experienced flash floods that delivered more than two months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours, coinciding with high tide. Reports indicate that the death toll could rise as isolated towns begin to communicate with authorities about their situations.

Rescue Efforts Underway

As rescue operations continue, approximately 1,500 police officers have been deployed to assist in disaster mitigation. “We can’t rescue them all at once because there are so many and we need additional motorboats,” said Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, the regional police chief. Efforts are also being made to deliver food and water to those who remain stranded but cannot be evacuated immediately.

Ongoing Challenges

The storm’s aftermath has left significant flooding in various areas, with vehicles swept away and trapped by mudflows from Mayon Volcano. More than 2 million people have been affected by the storm, including 75,400 individuals displaced from their homes. Rescue operations are being hampered by ongoing stormy weather, complicating relief efforts in the region.

Historical Context

The Philippines faces an average of 20 storms and typhoons annually. The impact of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013 remains a grim reminder of the potential devastation, with over 7,300 people reported dead or missing. As the nation grapples with the effects of Tropical Storm Trami, the urgency for effective disaster response and preparedness continues to resonate.

