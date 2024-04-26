Indian-Origin Student Detained For Involvement In Anti-Israel Demonstrations In The US

An Indian-origin woman studying at the renowned Princeton University, along with another student, has been detained following pro-Palestine demonstrations on the campus, as reported by student and alumni publications.

Achinthya Sivalingan, originally from Tamil Nadu, and Hassan Sayed were taken into custody after protesters erected tents for an encampment in a university courtyard early Thursday morning, according to the Princeton Alumni Weekly.

The pair, both graduate students, were arrested for trespassing and have been promptly banned from the campus, stated Jennifer Morrill, a spokesperson for the university. Additionally, they are expected to face disciplinary measures. Morrill highlighted that the students were apprehended “after repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease the activity and vacate the premises.”

Ms. Sivalingan is pursuing a Master’s in Public Affairs in International Development at Princeton, while Mr. Sayed is a Ph.D. candidate at the institution.

Protests in solidarity with Palestine have reverberated across leading US universities, with throngs of students converging on campuses to voice their opposition to the casualties in Gaza resulting from Israeli military actions. Originating at Columbia University in New York, the demonstrations have spread to colleges nationwide, witnessing hundreds of students engaging with law enforcement and chanting pro-Palestine slogans.