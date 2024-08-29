Iran: Fatemeh Mohajerani Becomes Country’s First Female Government Spokesperson

In a significant development & for the first time, Fatemeh Mohajerani becomes Iran's first female government spokesperson for President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration.

According to Iranian media, this appointment was announced by President Pezeshkian during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday

This appointment follows President Pezeshkian’s recent selection of Shina Ansari as Deputy President and Head of the Department of Environment. Ansari, an expert in environmental services with a PhD in Environmental Management from Science & Research University, replaces Ali Salajegheh.

Before this role, Ansari was an advisor at the Air Quality Control Centre in Tehran and held various senior positions related to environmental management.

Additionally, Pezeshkian’s cabinet also includes Iran’s second female minister Farzaneh Sadeq Malvajard, who has been confirmed as the Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

Sadeq, who previously served as the Deputy Minister of Urban Planning and Architecture, received 230 votes from the 285 lawmakers present. She follows Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, who served as Health and Medical Education Minister under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Portfolios Held By Fatemeh Mohajerani

At the age of 54, Fatemeh Mohajerani holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from Edinburgh and previously led the Technical and Vocational Training University of Shariati for women under the 11th government.

In 2017, she was appointed by then-Education Minister Seyyed Mohammad Bat’hai as the head of the Center for Brilliant Talents and has held several other roles within the Education Ministry.