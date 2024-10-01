Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Forcing Civilians Into Bomb Shelters

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel late Tuesday, targeting major cities across the country, according to the Israeli military.

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel late Tuesday, targeting major cities across the country, according to the Israeli military. The attack occurred while Israel continued its ground offensive in Lebanon, aimed at weakening Hezbollah forces. The offensive comes days after the deaths of Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah commander, and a top Iranian military official during Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile attack, and the Israeli foreign ministry announced that all civilians in the country have been ordered to seek refuge in bomb shelters. The missiles, launched from Iran, mark a significant development in the conflict, signaling Iran’s direct involvement amid the ongoing skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah.

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. pic.twitter.com/bKXPdqMsBr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Missiles Launched Towards Tel Aviv

According to Israeli authorities, the missile barrage occurred around 10:08 PM IST. The Iranian state news agency, IRNA, confirmed the attack, stating that Tehran had launched a “missile attack on Tel Aviv.” Israeli media reported that as many as 100 missiles were fired from Iran towards Israel.

“A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Israelis are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command’s instructions,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Home Front Command has issued critical life-saving instructions in various regions of the country as citizens hunker down in shelters. “The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” the ministry added, reassuring the public.

Casualties Reported After Shooting in Tel Aviv

The missile attack coincided with a suspected terror-related shooting in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial capital. Police reported several casualties following the incident, with local media stating that at least four people were seriously injured. The situation remains tense, with security forces on high alert.

This latest escalation in violence underscores the deepening hostilities between Israel and Iranian-backed forces in the region. The conflict, which has primarily focused on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, now appears to be widening, with Tehran’s direct missile strikes raising the stakes. Israel’s response to this new provocation is expected to shape the trajectory of the conflict in the coming days.