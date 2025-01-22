Iran Says Hamas’ October 7 Attack On Israel ‘Destroyed’ Chance To Revive Nuclear Deal with US, Claims ‘We Were Unaware’

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, made a striking statement during the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2025, accusing Hamas of undermining the prospects of a nuclear deal with the United States. Zarif revealed that the militant group’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, had effectively destroyed a key opportunity to renew talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement.

Hamas Attack and Impact on JCPOA Talks

Zarif clarified that while Iran had no prior knowledge of the Hamas attack, the timing of the assault led to the cancellation of crucial talks between Tehran and Washington. These discussions, scheduled for October 9, 2023, were meant to address the renewal of the JCPOA. Zarif emphasized that the attack on Israel, which triggered a devastating war in Gaza, ended any possibility of moving forward with these nuclear talks. Iran had hoped for a breakthrough but found its plans disrupted by the regional escalation.

“We did not know about October 7,” Zarif said, adding that the attack “undermined and destroyed” their efforts to engage in talks with the Americans. His remarks pointed to the unforeseen consequences that such a major conflict had on broader geopolitical negotiations, including nuclear diplomacy.

Iran has long been a financial and military supporter of Hamas, though it has consistently denied direct involvement in their actions. Zarif acknowledged that Iran’s regional allies, including Hamas, often pursued their own agendas, sometimes at Iran’s expense. Despite Tehran’s backing, Zarif stated that Iran had never tried to exploit its regional investments for personal gain, highlighting a complex relationship where Iran’s interests were not always aligned with those of its allies.

The 2015 Nuclear Deal and Its Collapse

Zarif, who served as Iran’s foreign minister during the negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear agreement, reiterated Iran’s commitment to reviving the deal, which had been abandoned by the United States under President Donald Trump in 2018. Following Washington’s withdrawal from the accord, Iran began to scale back its own commitments. Zarif expressed regret over the U.S. decision, emphasizing that Iran had adhered to the deal until it was unilaterally terminated.

Since then, Iran has signaled its willingness to revive the nuclear agreement, with discussions continuing intermittently with world powers. Earlier this month, even before Donald Trump’s official return to the White House, Iranian officials engaged in “frank and constructive” nuclear talks with Britain, France, and Germany. However, the shadow of regional conflicts, including the war in Gaza, continues to affect the broader diplomatic landscape.

Zarif’s comments at the World Economic Forum shed light on the broader geopolitical challenges facing Iran in its pursuit of a nuclear deal. The attack by Hamas has not only escalated tensions in Gaza but has also complicated Tehran’s efforts to restore relations with the West and renew the JCPOA. As the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve, Iran’s path to nuclear diplomacy remains uncertain, with regional alliances and conflicts playing a pivotal role in shaping future negotiations.