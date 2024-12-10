Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Iran To Shut Govt Offices, Colleges And Schools In Tehran Due To Air Pollution

On Tuesday, Tehran witnessed a significant drop in visibility as smog blanketed the city, prompting authorities to issue health advisories.

On Tuesday, Tehran witnessed a significant drop in visibility as smog blanketed the city, prompting authorities to issue health advisories. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and individuals with underlying health conditions, were urged to exercise extra caution. Residents reported heavy air pollution as the city struggled with one of its worst smog episodes in recent months.

Government Offices, Schools, and Universities Close for Two Days

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the escalating air pollution, officials in Tehran province announced the closure of all government offices, schools, and universities for Wednesday and Thursday. This decision extends the earlier closures of elementary schools and kindergartens over the weekend. Authorities clarified that schools and universities will continue functioning via online platforms during the closure period. Banks, essential public services, and health centers will remain operational to ensure basic needs are met.

Neighboring provinces such as Alborz and Isfahan have also implemented similar closures, reflecting the widespread nature of the air quality crisis. In Iran, the school week typically runs from Saturday to Wednesday, making these closures a significant disruption to the normal schedule.

Tehran Struggles with Chronic Pollution

Tehran’s air quality has long been a matter of concern, with the city frequently ranking among the most polluted globally. The primary contributors to this crisis include millions of fuel-burning cars and motorbikes, as well as emissions from industrial factories. The pollution tends to worsen during the colder months due to weather conditions that trap smog. Cold, stagnant air gets trapped in the valley that Tehran occupies, surrounded by hills and mountains on three sides, making it difficult for pollutants to disperse.

Authorities have attempted to address the crisis with periodic closures and public health advisories, but these measures often prove to be temporary solutions. Despite these interventions, residents of Tehran frequently endure poor air quality, raising questions about the effectiveness of current pollution control strategies.

Tehran has faced similar environmental challenges in the past. For instance, in July 2022, the city was hit by a massive sandstorm that led to widespread closures of schools and government offices. The ongoing air pollution crisis has further highlighted the need for robust long-term measures to address environmental issues in Iran’s capital.

Residents Adjust to Disruptions Amid Rising Concerns

The ongoing crisis has led to significant disruptions in daily life, with businesses, educational institutions, and government offices adjusting to closures and remote operations. While some residents welcomed the measures as necessary for public health, others expressed frustration over the lack of a comprehensive plan to address pollution.

The closures reflect a growing urgency to tackle Tehran’s environmental problems. As the situation unfolds, it underscores the need for sustained efforts and policies to improve air quality and protect the health of its residents.

Iran Pollution tehran Tehran Pollution

