Is Biden’s Time Up? Democrats Push For New Leadership In 2024 Race

An increasing number of Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to withdraw from his presidential re-election campaign and make way for a younger candidate. Over the past two weeks, concerns about his lackluster debate performances have been growing among party members, donors, and other key figures.

Despite these calls for him to step down, the 81-year-old president has firmly stated that he has no intention of leaving the race. However, as Biden continues to fall behind in the polls against his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, the pressure for him to reconsider his bid is intensifying.

The push began five days after the June 27 debate, when Lloyd Doggett, a 15-term Texas congressman, argued that it was time for Mr. Biden to “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw”.

Mr Doggett, 77, who sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said he respected “all that President Biden has achieved” but that the Democrat had failed to “effectively defend his many accomplishments” on the debate stage.

Lloyd Doggett and Other Democrats Voice Concerns

Since then, several of his colleagues in the House of Representatives have joined the call:

Raul Grijalva, a left-leaning congressman from Arizona, told The New York Times that the campaign was in a “precarious” state and Mr. Biden needed to “shoulder the responsibility” of holding the White House.

Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who was a 2020 presidential candidate, shared with WBUR that he no longer believed Mr. Biden could defeat Trump.

Mike Quigley, an Illinois congressman involved in organizing the Democratic National Convention, directly appealed to the president on MSNBC, saying that his “legacy is set” but it was time to “let someone else do this.”

Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat representing a swing district, expressed concerns over Mr. Biden’s debate performance and his “lack of a forceful response” since then, warning that “there is only a small window left” to select a replacement.

Adam Smith of Washington, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, stated that Mr. Biden could no longer “clearly, articulately, and strongly make his case to the American people.”

Mikie Sherrill, a center-left congresswoman from New Jersey, wrote that “the stakes are too high – and the threat is too real – to stay silent” because Democrats “cannot allow Trump to return to the White House.”

Pat Ryan, from a vulnerable New York district, urged Mr. Biden “to deliver on his promise to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders” and step aside “for the good of our country.”

Earl Blumenauer, a long-time leftist from Oregon who is retiring at the end of this term, hoped Mr. Biden would end his campaign because the 2024 race was “not just about extending his presidency but protecting democracy.”

Hillary Scholten, from a swing district in Michigan, told The Detroit News: “We just have too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines and be silent while we still have time to do something.”

Brad Schneider, a centrist from Illinois whose district will host the party convention next month, said Mr. Biden should “heroically pass the torch to a new generation… to guide us to the future he has enabled.”

It took just under two weeks from the debate for the first Democratic senator to call for Mr. Biden to withdraw. Peter Welch from Vermont told the Washington Post: “We need him to put us first, as he has done before,” he said. “I urge him to do it now.”

Other Prominent Figures Join the Call

Several other notable figures have added their voices to this growing movement:

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, a former House member, said Mr. Biden “can add to his legacy, showing his strength and grace, by ending his campaign.”

Ex-Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, former housing secretary Julian Castro, and self-help guru Marianne Williamson, all of whom were former primary challengers to Mr. Biden, have called for him to step down.

George Clooney, the Hollywood actor and major party fundraiser, wrote in The New York Times that Mr. Biden could not overcome the passage of time. His article was titled: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Diverse Reactions from Democratic Leaders

Some senior Democrats, including key party leaders in Washington, have been cautious and have not taken a clear stance on whether Mr. Biden should continue his 2024 campaign.

Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker, declined to directly state whether she wants him to keep running during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the president’s favored news program. She said, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do,” adding that “time is running short” for him to make that decision.

Hakeem Jeffries, her successor as House Democratic leader, has stated he is having “candid, comprehensive and clear-eyed” discussions with his members and will meet with his leadership team to decide on the next steps. However, he dismissed suggestions that Mr. Biden had become a political liability for House Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has publicly expressed his support for Biden but, according to Axios, is privately signaling to donors that he is open to the idea of replacing Mr. Biden.

Support for Biden from Within the Party

Despite the growing calls for him to step aside, the president still has his defenders.

Vice-President Kamala Harris has remained unwavering in her support for Mr. Biden, as have potential replacement candidates such as Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Wes Moore of Maryland.

Also firmly behind Mr. Biden are prominent figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York congresswoman, two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and John Fetterman, a senator from Pennsylvania.

