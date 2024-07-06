Joe Biden Bold Claim: 'Don't Think Anybody's More Qualified To Be President Or Win This Race Than Me'

US President Joe Biden has said that he is more qualified to become US President or win the race than anyone else. He also called former US President Donald Trump a “pathological liar,” ABC News reported.

Speaking to ABC News, Biden called Trump a “congenital liar” and added that he lied over 20 times during the debate with him.

Asked about the close contest in the electoral college, Biden responded, “By 7 million votes.”

When asked about being behind in the popular vote now, the US President stated, “I don’t buy that.” He further said, “I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be President or win this race than me.” Dismissing any suggestion that he’s not the most qualified candidate to beat Trump, Biden said, “Oh, come on. Well, I don’t think those critics know what they’re talking about.”

On being asked whether the critics are wrong, the US President said, “They’re just wrong. Look, Trump is a pathological liar. Trump is, you ever seen anything Trump did that benefited somebody else and not him? You can’t answer, I know.” He criticised Trump for his policies in the economy and healthcare sectors. Biden said that Trump asked the people of the US to put bleach in their arms to deal with COVID-19.

“Oh, I know you have. I’m not being critical. I’m not being critical, but look, I mean, the man is a congenital liar. As I said, they pointed out in that debate, he lied 27– 28 times– times, whatever number, over 20 times. Talk about how good his economy was, how he brought down inflation, how this is a guy who unlike only other President other than him is Hoover who lost more jobs than he created,” Biden told ABC News.

“This is a guy who told us to put bleach in our arms to deal with COVID, with a million– over a million people died. This is a guy who talks about wanting to get rid of the healthcare provision we put in place. This is a guy who wants to give the power back to big pharma to be able to charge exorbitant prices for drugs. This is a guy who wants to undo every single thing I’ve done, every single thing,” he added.

During the interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Biden reiterated that he is the most qualified person to beat Trump. He said, “I convinced myself of two things. I’m the most qualified person to beat him, and I know how to get things done.”

Reflecting on how he will feel if he loses to Trump, Biden said, “I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about.” Biden said that the US and the world are at an “inflection point” when the things that happen in the next several years will determine what the next 60-70 years will be like.

He further said, “And who’s gonna be able to hold NATO together like me? Who’s gonna be able to be in a position where I’m able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where we’re– we’re at least checkmating China now? Who’s gonna, who’s gonna do that? Who has that reach? Who has– who knows all these pe? We’re gonna have, I guess a good way to judge me, is you’re gonna have now the NATO conference here in the United States next week. Come listen. See what they say.”

Joe Biden candidly addressed his performance during the debate with Trump, describing it as a “bad episode” and taking full responsibility for what transpired. It was Biden’s first television interview since the CNN debate with Donald Trump.

