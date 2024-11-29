Is Putin’s Secret Daughter Hiding In Paris With The Pseudonym Luiza Rozov? New Investigation Reveals SHOCKING Details

Reports suggest that Krivonogikh disappeared from public view shortly before the Ukraine war began, though her social media presence in Russia persisted for some time. The investigation tracked her and her mother, a former cleaner who is now a multimillionaire, to Paris.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, alleged to be the secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is reportedly residing in Paris following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a Ukrainian TV investigation, the 21-year-old is posing as a relative of the late Oleg Rudnov, a former close ally of Putin. She is believed to be using the pseudonym Luiza Rozov. Neither French authorities nor the Kremlin have commented on these claims.

Who Is Putin’s Secret Daughter?

The Ukrainian publication TSN claims Elizaveta was enrolled at the Paris School of Management and Arts but is no longer attending. Her passport reportedly identifies her as Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, with a birth date of March 3, 2003. This date suggests she was born shortly after Putin’s marriage to Lyudmila Putina, which ended in divorce.

The investigation highlights her surname change to Rudnova, allegedly adopting the last name of Oleg Rudnov, a Putin confidant who facilitated luxury real estate deals. This change, according to the report, strengthens her purported ties to the Russian president.

Is Putin’s Secret Daughter On Instagram?

A journalist reported on Elizaveta’s existence, noted a significant shift in her behavior in October 2021. “She deleted her Instagram account and stopped being public,” Zakharov said, adding that it appeared she was instructed to retreat from the spotlight.

While these allegations remain unconfirmed, they shed light on the intricate web of personal and political intrigue surrounding one of the world’s most powerful leaders.

Putin’s Two Secret Sons

Russian President Vladimir Putin is rumored to have two sons with former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, according to an investigative report by a Russian journalism website. The children, Ivan, 9, and Vladimir Jr., 5, are reportedly living a life of opulence, shielded from public view.

The report, published by The Dossier Centre, alleges that the two boys are being raised in strict isolation at a highly secure residence near Lake Valdai, northwest of Moscow. This heavily guarded estate is said to be equipped with round-the-clock security provided by Kremlin Federal Guard officers.

The boys are reportedly cared for by a team of nannies, teachers, and other staff. They are said to have limited interaction with other children, spending most of their time alone or in the company of adults. The report also claims the children see their parents only late at night.

While the existence of these children has not been independently confirmed by major outlets like Hindustan Times, the revelations are notable as Putin’s private life is rarely discussed and tightly controlled. This report marks one of the few instances where details about his alleged hidden family have surfaced.

As one of the most powerful and secretive figures in the world, the claims add another layer of intrigue to Putin’s closely guarded personal life.