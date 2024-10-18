Is Russia Torturing Prisoners Of War? Ukraine Accuses

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has accused Russia of engaging in widespread torture of prisoners of war (POWs), with up to 90 percent of repatriated Ukrainian soldiers reporting abuse during their time in Russian detention.

Speaking at an event in Brussels hosted by the Center for European Politics, Kostin highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing investigations into war crimes committed during the conflict.

Violation of war laws

He characterized the abuse as not only a violation of war laws but also a source of significant “long-term trauma” with severe physical and psychological consequences for the victims.

Kostin emphasized that Russia’s aim appears to be to punish Ukrainian POWs collectively for their role in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their defense of Ukrainian territory and freedom.

Kostin also shed light on the dire situation facing Ukrainian civilians, noting over 4,000 cases of kidnapping and unlawful detention. He pointed out that these abuses are part of a broader Russian strategy to suppress Ukrainian identity in the occupied regions. Additionally, he reported progress in holding offenders accountable, with 421 suspects identified and charges filed against 307 individuals in connection to the mistreatment of prisoners.

Systematic torture by Russia

Kostin’s claims are based on testimonies from Ukrainian soldiers and are corroborated by a report from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), released on October 1. The OHCHR report outlines the extensive and systematic torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces throughout their captivity. Ukrainian prisoners reported enduring severe beatings, electric shocks, sexual violence, strangulation, forced stress positions, excessive physical labor, sleep deprivation, mock executions, and threats of violence and humiliation.

The Third Geneva Convention, a key element of international humanitarian law, strictly forbids physical and mental torture, as well as the humiliation or degrading treatment of POWs. Article 13 of the Convention mandates that POWs must be treated humanely and safeguarded from violence, intimidation, and public exposure.

