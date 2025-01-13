Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Pleas

Despite her legal challenges, she was granted interim bail in 32 cases earlier in December, and her protective bail has been extended until January 16 by the Peshawar High Court.

Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Pleas

Islamabad Court on Monday rejected three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The decision was made by the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka.

During the court hearing, Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared, while Bushra Bibi’s counsel sought an exemption for her from attending the proceedings. The court, however, noted a lack of compliance with its earlier orders, with Judge Mujoka stating, “You are not implementing the court’s directives.” As a result, the court dismissed all three interim bail applications filed by Bushra Bibi.

In December, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawargave an earlier interim bail to Bushra Bibi, granting her relief in 32 cases, including those related to the May 9 violence. She was further granted a protective bail by the Peshawar High Court until January 16, which also exempted her from appearing in court.

This latest decision dismissing her interim bail pleas has drawn attention, as she was specifically requested to be present at Adiala Jail for the decision on a reference regarding the £190 million settlement.

This adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing political turmoil and legal challenges facing the family of Imran Khan. Further developments are awaited as Bushra Bibi is set to appear in another court in January. The situation remains dynamic.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Qatar Proposes Final Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement Between Israel and Gaza

imran khan Pakistan

