Qatar Proposes Final Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement Between Israel and Gaza

In a critical development, mediator Qatar has presented a “final” draft of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement to Israel and Hamas. This proposal is aimed at ending the devastating war in Gaza, an official involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Monday. The draft follows extensive diplomatic efforts and a breakthrough reached in Doha after midnight during high-level talks.

Key Figures in Negotiations

The talks included prominent figures such as Israeli intelligence chiefs, President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, and Qatar’s Prime Minister. U.S. President Joe Biden has also been actively involved, emphasizing the urgency of reaching a resolution.

On Sunday, President Biden engaged in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House reported that the discussion focused on halting the conflict and ensuring the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Biden’s Appeal for Immediate Action in Gaza

In a statement following the call, the White House revealed Biden’s pressing concerns:

The immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The return of hostages.

Increased humanitarian aid to the region, facilitated by a cessation of hostilities.

The Conflict’s Human Toll in Gaza

The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack on Israel in October 2023, crossing the border and carrying out a large-scale assault that left 1,200 people dead and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli sources.

In retaliation, Israel initiated a military campaign against Gaza, leading to severe devastation.

Over 46,000 casualties

have been reported in Gaza, as per Palestinian health officials. Widespread destruction has displaced much of the enclave’s population, causing a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration is racing against time to finalize the deal before the president’s term ends on January 20. The proposed agreement represents a critical opportunity to halt the escalating violence and address the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.