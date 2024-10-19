Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Islamic ‘Preacher’ Zakir Naik Meets Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Members: Hugs & Greets| WATCH

The meet captured in a viral video shows Naik hugging and greeting LeT commanders Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi and Harris Dhar, fueling concerns about his influence and connections within extremist circles.

Islamic ‘Preacher’ Zakir Naik Meets Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Members: Hugs & Greets| WATCH

In a move that has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik recently met with high-profile members of the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) during his visit to Pakistan.

The encounter, captured in a viral video, shows Naik embracing and greeting LeT commanders Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi and Harris Dhar, fueling concerns about his influence and connections within extremist circles.

Here’s The Video:

Background on Zakir Naik

Since fleeing India in 2016, Zakir Naik has made Malaysia his home, obtaining permanent residency there. He is wanted in India for promoting communal hatred and money laundering, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating his activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Naik’s controversial speeches, broadcasted on his channel Peace TV, have been linked to radicalization among youth, including those who later joined ISIS.

LeT’s Dark Legacy

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, known for its involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, is a UN-designated terrorist organization. Naik’s connection with its members has reignited scrutiny over his motives and the nature of his travels. Before his visit, LeT members organized an online campaign to promote Naik’s event at a mosque, further blurring the lines between his teachings and extremist ideologies.

During his month-long visit to Pakistan as a state guest, Naik has been met with both support and backlash. While some have welcomed him, many in India are questioning how he could be received with open arms by a nation grappling with terrorism, especially considering his past statements that have been deemed inflammatory.

The Aftermath

Naik’s meeting with LeT leaders has prompted a wave of criticism online, with netizens recalling the reasons for his ban in India. As the investigation into his activities continues, his connections to known terrorists raise serious questions about the safety and implications of his ideology.

ALSO READ: Kiren Rijiju Warns Zakir Naik Against Misleading Indian Muslims Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Filed under

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Waqf Amendment Bill zakir naik zakir naik pakistan
