Israel Air Force Suspected To Have Eliminated Vice President Of Hezbollah’s Executive Council

According to reports, the Israel Air Force is suspected to have just eliminated the Vice President of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk.

According to reports, the Israel Air Force is suspected to have just eliminated the Vice President of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk.

On Saturday, Israel’s military forces launched a series of precise airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, resulting in the death of a key Hezbollah figure, Hassan Khalil Yassin. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Yassin, a senior leader in Hezbollah’s intelligence unit, was targeted for his role in identifying Israeli military and civilian targets. The IDF stated that it had successfully “eliminated” Yassin during the operation, which occurred a day after another high-profile strike claimed the life of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The strike took place in the Dahiyeh area, a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut. The Israeli military confirmed the attack in a brief statement: “The IDF conducted a precise strike in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut. Details to follow.”

Escalating Tensions: Senior Hezbollah Figures Targeted

In addition to Yassin, Nabil Qaouk, Vice President of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, was also reportedly targeted by Israeli forces. However, the fate of Qaouk remains uncertain, with few details emerging about his status following the airstrike. These targeted strikes come amid a rapid escalation in Israeli military actions aimed at Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Attack on Warehouse Near Beirut Airport

In a separate incident, a Lebanese security source reported that an Israeli airstrike also hit a warehouse near Beirut’s international airport on Saturday. The strike targeted a facility in close proximity to the only passenger airport in Lebanon. “An Israeli strike targeted a warehouse in the vicinity of the airport,” the source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Israel’s military has intensified its operations in Lebanon, with more than 140 Hezbollah positions targeted since Friday night, marking the most intense bombardment in southern Beirut since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Hezbollah Confirms Nasrallah’s Death

Hezbollah officially confirmed on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike the day before. The group’s statement read: “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years.”

Nasrallah’s death, along with the elimination of Yassin, marks a significant blow to Hezbollah’s leadership. Nasrallah, a prominent figure in the Iran-backed militia, had led the group for decades and was instrumental in shaping Hezbollah’s strategy in the region.

Over 700 Killed in Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict

The Israeli strikes are part of an intensified campaign aimed at crippling Hezbollah, which has been involved in cross-border attacks against Israel. Over the past week, more than 700 people have been killed in Lebanon as a result of the Israeli airstrikes. Israel has made it clear that it is determined to neutralize Hezbollah’s military capabilities, citing the group’s continued attacks on Israeli territory.

Nasrallah had previously described Hezbollah’s actions as a “support front” for Hamas, which is engaged in conflict with Israel from Gaza. Israel, in response, has vowed to eliminate Hezbollah’s ability to threaten its security.