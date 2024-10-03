Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli military recently confirmed that a strike carried out three months ago in Gaza successfully eliminated three senior Hamas leaders.

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli military recently confirmed that a strike carried out three months ago in Gaza successfully eliminated three senior Hamas leaders.

Among those killed were Rawhi Mushtaha, head of Hamas’ government in the Gaza Strip; Sameh al-Siraj, responsible for Hamas’ political bureau’s security portfolio; and Sami Oudeh, a senior commander.

Further, the military described Mushtaha as the “right-hand man” to Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ top leader. Mushtaha had a significant influence on decisions regarding Hamas’ force deployment.

In 2015, the U.S. State Department labeled Mushtaha a “specially designated global terrorist.” The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) also noted his responsibility for overseeing Hamas’ financial affairs.

Additionally, Sameh al-Siraj was identified by ECFR as a member of the Hamas politburo, while Oudeh was recognized as the head of Hamas’ internal security agency.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict, which escalated after Hamas’ October 7 attack, has led to heavy casualties on both sides.

According to Israeli reports, the attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people in Israel, mainly civilians. In response, Israeli strikes in Gaza have claimed more than 41,000 lives, primarily civilians, as per figures from the territory’s health ministry.

