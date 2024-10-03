Israeli Strikes Kill Over 70 in Gaza: Palestinian Officials Report

On Wednesday, Palestinian officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of more than 70 individuals.

Escalating Violence Claims Innocent Lives, Including Women and Children, Amidst Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

On Wednesday, Palestinian officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of more than 70 individuals. This wave of violence included devastating attacks on a school and an orphanage that were sheltering displaced families.

The Gaza health ministry indicated that at least 51 people lost their lives and 82 others sustained injuries in a strike on Khan Younis that commenced early in the day. Among the casualties were seven women and twelve children, the youngest just 22 months old, according to records from the European hospital.

In addition to the tragedy in Khan Younis, the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, reported that ten more individuals were killed in airstrikes targeting the Nuseirat and al-Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza.

Nine civilians die in Gaza

In Gaza City, nine civilians died due to Israeli strikes on Muscat School and the al-Amal orphanage, which were accommodating those displaced by the ongoing conflict. At least 20 people were reported injured in these attacks.

Further, Wafa noted that three additional fatalities occurred during a raid on the town of Khuza’a, located east of Khan Younis. A child was also killed, and two civilians were injured when Israeli forces shelled a residence belonging to the al-Helou family in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

The accuracy of death tolls in Gaza remains difficult to verify independently, as Israel has restricted access to foreign media.