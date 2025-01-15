Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel, Hamas Agree To Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

The Israeli government and Hamas have reportedly agreed on a ceasefire deal to halt fighting in Gaza temporarily, paving the way for a phased exchange of hostages and prisoners. The agreement marks a potential breakthrough after weeks of relentless conflict and humanitarian crisis.

Israel, Hamas Agree To Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

In a significant development, the Israeli government and Hamas have reportedly reached a ceasefire deal that temporarily allows to halt hostilities in Gaza. This deal also involves a phased exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, according to the reports, quoting sources familiar with the negotiations.

Details of the Agreement

Under the terms of the yet-to-be-formally-announced deal, Hamas and associated militant factions are expected to release 33 hostages who were abducted during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

This agreement, if implemented, would mark the first ceasefire for Gaza in over a year and only the second pause since the onset of Israel’s sustained bombardment of the region.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Implications for Gaza

The anticipated deal is set to provide a temporary reprieve to Gaza’s beleaguered population. It is expected to facilitate the return of Palestinian civilians to northern Gaza, an area that has seen extensive displacement. Additionally, a substantial flow of humanitarian aid is projected to enter the region, addressing longstanding shortages and severe humanitarian challenges faced by Gaza’s residents.

The agreement could signal a momentary easing of tensions and provide much-needed respite for civilians. Humanitarian agencies have long highlighted the critical need for aid in Gaza, with many calling for sustained efforts to address the region’s dire conditions.

Trump Reacts To The Ceasefire Deal

President-elect Donald Trump, while reacting to the ceasefire deal, said that an agreement has been reached regarding the release of hostages currently held by Hamas. According to Trump, their release is expected in the near future.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared the development, stating:

“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”

Also Read: Hamas Expected to Release 33 Hostages in Emerging Ceasefire Agreement: Report

Filed under

ceasefire Hamas Israel

Advertisement

Also Read

Hamas To Free Hostages In Stages as Israel Agrees To Release Palestinian Prisoners

Hamas To Free Hostages In Stages as Israel Agrees To Release Palestinian Prisoners

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent...

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

LA Mayor Karen Bass Criticized For Attending Cocktail Party Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire Crisis

LA Mayor Karen Bass Criticized For Attending Cocktail Party Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire Crisis

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox