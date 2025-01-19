Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over 3 Israeli Hostages

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, delayed by a dispute over hostages’ names, finally begins after Israel’s demand for transparency. (Read more below)

After a delay of three hours, a much-anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was implemented on Sunday, following a dispute over the names of three female hostages Hamas had agreed to release. The ceasefire was initially scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time but was postponed until Hamas released the names, a condition Israel insisted upon before halting its military operations in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed frustration, accusing Hamas of not honoring its commitment to provide the names in advance. This delay resulted in continued Israeli military strikes on Gaza, leading to casualties. At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 30 others wounded during this window of uncertainty.

Once the names were confirmed, the ceasefire finally took effect, with Hamas pledging to release three Israeli hostages—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher—later on Sunday. The ceasefire agreement, which was announced earlier in the week, serves as a critical first step toward addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The terms of the ceasefire outline the release of 33 Israeli hostages during the first phase, set to begin with these three women. The ceasefire is planned to last six weeks, during which both sides are expected to engage in negotiations aimed at de-escalation.

However, Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, made it clear that this ceasefire does not signify the end of Israel’s objectives in Gaza. Speaking in Jerusalem, Saar emphasized that while the return of hostages is crucial, Israel’s broader goal remains the dismantling of Hamas’ military capabilities. “Peace, stability, and security cannot be achieved as long as Hamas remains in power in Gaza,” Saar added.

The Three Phases of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The ceasefire deal, facilitated by the United States, is structured into three phases, each marking a significant step toward resolving the ongoing conflict:

Phase One: Hostage Release and Withdrawal – This phase begins with the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Injured Palestinians will be allowed to leave Gaza for medical treatment, and Israel has agreed to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt seven days after the ceasefire begins. The United States played a crucial role in securing these initial steps. Phase Two: Further Release of Captives and Israeli Withdrawal – If conditions are met, Hamas will release all remaining Israeli captives, primarily male soldiers, in exchange for additional Palestinian prisoners. This phase would also mark the start of Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza. Phase Three: Return of Bodies and Reconstruction – In the final phase, Hamas will return the bodies of Israeli captives. In exchange, an international reconstruction plan for Gaza, spanning three to five years, will begin under global supervision to rebuild the war-torn region.

The war in Gaza, which erupted on October 7, 2023, following a large-scale attack by Hamas on Israeli communities, has left a devastating toll. Over 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, with hundreds of thousands displaced due to the ongoing conflict.

US President-elect Donald Trump has urged the truce process to be expedited, warning that there would be severe consequences if hostages were not returned. Ambassador Steve Witkoff of Trump’s Middle East team worked closely with outgoing President Joe Biden to finalize the agreement.

As the ceasefire begins, the focus shifts to the next steps in the peace process, with all eyes on the successful release of hostages and the long-term stability of the region.

