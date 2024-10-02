Israel, Iran Missions In India Surges Security Forces After Attack In Tel Aviv

Security has been tightened at Israeli and Iranian missions across India following Iran’s missile strikes on Israel.

Security has been tightened at Israeli and Iranian missions across India following Iran’s missile strikes on Israel. Intelligence sources revealed that the security measures include enhanced scrutiny of diplomats’ safety, with authorities closely monitoring immigration to prevent any escalation between the two nations on Indian soil. “We don’t want India to become a battleground in their conflict, and our priority is to remain neutral,” a senior official stated.

Officials have also referenced the unsolved 2023 attack on the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, which has led to heightened caution to avoid any security lapses during this sensitive time. The Iranian mission’s security has similarly been strengthened to prevent potential retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a warning to Indian nationals in Israel, advising them to stay vigilant. “Exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain near safety shelters,” the embassy urged, reassuring that they are in constant contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.

On the geopolitical front, Iran’s missile barrage followed the assassination of key figures such as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan in recent Israeli airstrikes. In retaliation, Israel has vowed to make Iran “pay for the attack,” while US President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signaling possible coordinated action between the two nations in the coming days.