Coinciding with sonic booms from low-flying jets over Beirut, Israel conducted air strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

This strike happened, where Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was speaking to its supporters. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strikes aimed to degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure in an effort to facilitate the return of displaced Israelis to northern Israel.

These strikes followed a series of explosions caused by thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon, resulting in at least 37 fatalities and approximately 3,000 injuries, including many Hezbollah fighters.

Although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the blasts, multiple security sources attribute them to the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.

The recent explosions have heightened fears among the Lebanese population of a potential full-scale war. Currently, the Lebanese Army is actively locating and detonating suspicious pagers and communication devices, while civil aviation authorities have imposed a ban on these items on all flights departing from Beirut’s international airport until further notice.

Meanwhile, Israel has been reinforcing its troops along the border with Lebanon, with officials indicating that plans for further action against Hezbollah are under consideration, although the government has yet to determine whether to launch a significant offensive or not.

