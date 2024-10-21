Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Israel Strikes Southern Beirut, Targeting Hezbollah Financing Group

Israel has initiated a new wave of missile attacks on Beirut's southern region following warnings aimed at a group accused of financing Hezbollah.

Gaza Strike Leaves Casualties

Earlier on Sunday, Israel struck Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, resulting in as many as 73 deaths, with many more feared trapped under rubble. Authorities in Gaza have indicated that the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. The situation in northern Gaza remains dire due to a 16-day Israeli military siege that has cut off access to essential services like food, water, and medicine.

Response to Drone Threat

These strikes follow a drone launched toward the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In response, Netanyahu warned Iran’s “proxy” Hezbollah of the “grave mistake,” asserting that the “assassination” attempt will not deter Israel from “eliminating” the terrorists and “those who dispatch them.” Additionally, two other drones fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning were downed by Israel’s air defenses, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

Beirut Hezbollah Israel missile attacks
