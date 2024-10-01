Iran attacked Israel with about 180 missiles in retaliation for the deaths of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrullah to which Israel warned of retaliation, while Iran threatened "crushing attacks."

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Tuesday, triggering alarms across the country as civilians hurried to find shelter. The Iranian government stated that this attack was in retaliation for the deaths of a Guards commander and other leaders.

The Israeli military later declared an all-clear, allowing residents to exit their shelters, but warned of impending retaliation against Iran “at a place and time of our choosing.”

21:57 PM : Oct 2,2024

Hamas’ armed al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed at least seven people, the group said in a statement

05:28 PM : Oct 2, 2024



Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett calls for the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities following recent missile strikes

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett calls for the destruction of Iran's nuclear facilities following recent missile strikes

04:49 PM : Oct 2, 2024

51 Killed Due To Israeli Strikes At Southern Gaza, Reports Hamas Health Ministry

51 people, including women and children killed due to overnight Israeli strikes in southern Gaza. Report Palestinian medical officials. 82 People were reportedly injured. Inputs From AP

04:44 PM : Oct 2, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister Bars UN Secretary-General Guterres from Entering the Country

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Wednesday that he is prohibiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering Israel. This decision comes in response to Guterres’ failure to “unequivocally condemn” Iran’s large-scale missile attack on Israel that occurred on Tuesday, Reports news agency Reuters.

03:37 PM : Oct 2, 2024

Delhi Police Increases Security Around Israel Embassy Amid Rising Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Delhi Police has significantly strengthened security around the Israel Embassy located in the Tughlak Road area. Security checks have been intensified, and additional personnel have been deployed to the vicinity of the embassy. Reveals senior police officer.

Already, a multi-layered security system is already in place, Numerous CCTV cameras are installed around the premises.



02:51 PM : Oct 2, 2024

02:36 PM : Oct 2, 2024

Swedish police confirmed on Wednesday that a shooting took place at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm the day before, with no injuries reported. An investigation is now underway. Authorities were notified of a "bang" heard near the embassy in central Stockholm on Tuesday evening. "We have found evidence suggesting a shooting at Israel's embassy, but we cannot share specific details as the investigation is ongoing," stated Rebecca Landberg.

01:46PM : Oct 2, 2024

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday that the “Iranian axis of evil” must be halted before it’s too late.

He vowed to respond to Iran’s attack on Israel, saying in a social media post, “The support and solidarity from leaders and nations around the globe will not be forgotten. We recognize who our allies are. The Ayatollah regime has crossed a red line, and Israel will not stay silent in response to Iran’s brutal assault on our citizens.”

01:30PM : Oct 2, 2024

The IDF has issued a new evacuation alert for Lebanese civilians in around 24 villages in southern Lebanon.

Colonel Avichay Adraee stated on X, “Hezbollah’s activities compel the IDF to take action against them. We do not want to harm you. For your safety, please evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities, or weapons is putting themselves in danger.”

The Israeli military will inform civilians when it is safe for them to return.

01:10 PM : Oct 2, 2024

In response to rising tensions, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the military to deploy aircraft on Wednesday to evacuate citizens from Israel and Lebanon. He emphasized that ensuring the safety of South Koreans in the area is the highest priority and that all necessary actions should be taken. The South Korean foreign ministry has also advised its citizens in Israel and Lebanon to leave immediately using any available means.

12:48 PM : Oct 2, 2024

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that they had launched missiles “deep inside” Israel, though Israeli officials have not confirmed this. In a statement, they claimed that the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted an operation targeting military sites deep within what they referred to as the “Zionist entity” in occupied Palestine, using three Quds 5 cruise missiles. They asserted that the missiles successfully hit their targets, despite the enemy remaining silent about the operation’s outcomes.

12:30 PM : Oct 2, 2024

Travel advisory for Indian nationals regarding Iran:

1:56 PM : Oct 2, 2024

UNSC calls for an emergency meeting amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

10:11AM · Oct 2, 2024

A soldier sustained serious injuries during the Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv-Yafo, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. The soldier was taken to a hospital for medical care, and her family has been informed, the IDF reported. This is the sole injury confirmed in the attack, with no fatalities reported.

09:40AM · Oct 2, 2024

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthi movement targeted ships in the Red Sea, resulting in damage to two vessels. The Panama-registered Cordelia Moon was hit by a drone boat, causing damage to its ballast, which regulates its buoyancy. Another ship, registered in Liberia, was struck by a missile.

09:27AM · Oct 2, 2024

The IDF reported that it intercepted a drone flying over the Mediterranean Sea after the Houthis claimed they had conducted drone strikes on the Israeli cities of Eilat and Tel Aviv.

On Sunday, Israel responded with extensive airstrikes on the Yemeni coastal city of Hudaydah, targeting facilities utilized by the Houthis.

The Houthis are part of the “Axis of Resistance” against Israel, the US, and the West. This network, backed by Iran, includes armed groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

09:15AM · Oct 2, 2024

According to Jordanian Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, the injuries were minor. He noted that shrapnel landed in various areas, but no serious injuries occurred. There was some material damage, and assessments are currently in progress. “Safeguarding Jordan and its citizens is our primary duty,” he stated, emphasizing that Jordan will not be turned into a battleground.

08:58AM · Oct 2, 2024

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the US “intercepted multiple missiles” fired by Iran toward Israel.

“We condemn this outrageous act of aggression by Iran and urge them to stop any further attacks, including those from their proxy terrorist groups,” he stated.

Austin expressed pride in the skill and bravery of US troops who helped save lives during Iran’s assault and continue to support Israel’s defense while working to prevent a broader conflict. He pledged to keep a close eye on the situation and maintain communication with US allies and partners.

08:33AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF soldier hurt in shooting incident in Jaffa on Tuesday

The IDF has reported that a soldier sustained serious injuries during the shooting and knife attack in the Israeli city of Jaffa on Tuesday. The soldier has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and her family has been notified. In total, six people lost their lives and ten others were injured in the attack, which took place just moments before Iran launched its significant missile strike. Of those injured, five are said to be in critical condition, but it remains unclear if the injured soldier is included in that count.

08:03AM · Oct 2, 2024

Air raid alerts have been issued in northern Israel, specifically in Misgav Am, a town located right on the border with Lebanon.

07:53AM · Oct 2, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Iran would face consequences for its missile strikes, Tehran cautioned that any retaliation from Israel or its allies would result in “widespread devastation.”

07:40AM · Oct 2, 2024

Following Iran’s missile assault on Israel, the U.S. issued a warning about “severe consequences.” Iran fired 181 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night, leading to air raid sirens across the country and prompting nearly 10 million Israelis to seek refuge in bomb shelters.

07:30AM · Oct 2, 2024

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated on Wednesday that, given the ongoing conflict with Iran and the instability in the Middle East, Israel has “its greatest opportunity in 50 years to transform the region.” He emphasized that Israel should take advantage of this situation to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, target its key energy infrastructure, and “significantly weaken this terrorist regime.

07:10AM · Oct 2, 2024

Israel carried out new airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, following strikes the previous day that resulted in the deaths of 55 people and left 156 injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The Israeli military issued evacuation alerts early in the morning throughout Beirut.

06:45AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran has launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting Supreme Leader Khamenei to proclaim a “Victory from God.” In response, Israel has issued warnings of serious repercussions.

06:34AM · Oct 2, 2024

Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to cease its operations in Lebanon “as soon as possible

Emmanuel Macron has denounced Iran’s assault on Israel and stated that France has deployed its military resources in the Middle East to address the Iranian threat. The French president urged Israel to conclude its military actions in Lebanon “as soon as possible,” emphasizing that too many civilians have already suffered. He also called for the restoration of “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” in a statement from the Élysée Palace.

06:30AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is set to lead the Friday prayer in Tehran this week, delivering a sermon that is anticipated to shape Iran’s approach towards Israel, as reported by New York Times journalist Farnaz Fassihi. She highlights that Khamenei typically takes on this role only during “extraordinary circumstances.”

06:25AM · Oct 2, 2024

Oil prices rise sharply following Iran’s missile strike

Oil prices surged after Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Israel, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt oil supplies. Brent crude, a key global benchmark, jumped over 1% to $74.40 per barrel, and during Tuesday’s trading, it soared more than 5%. Iran is the seventh-largest oil producer in the world, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and holds the position of the third-largest member of the OPEC oil cartel. Traders are concerned that further military escalation could affect shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This crucial passage, situated between Oman and Iran, is essential for global oil trade, with approximately 20% of the world’s oil passing through it. Other OPEC countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq also depend on this route for their oil exports.

06:10AM · Oct 2, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted his condemnation of Iran’s missile strike on Israel, describing it as a serious escalation. He emphasized that Australia and the international community have consistently urged for de-escalation, warning that further conflict endangers civilians. He also mentioned that they are closely monitoring the situation and advised Australians in Israel to heed local authorities’ guidance.

06:03AM · Oct 2, 2024

Early Wednesday, at least five Israeli strikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to a Lebanese security source speaking to AFP.

The Israeli military has issued several evacuation orders for buildings in the area, citing operations against Hezbollah sites. A new evacuation order was recently issued for a building in the Hadath al-Gharb neighborhood. Reports indicate multiple explosions and smoke rising from at least one location, along with a visible fire.

Since last week, Israel has consistently bombarded Beirut’s southern suburbs.

05:43AM · Oct 2, 2024

On Tuesday, Lebanon reported that nearly 240,000 people, predominantly Syrians, have fled to Syria since Israel commenced intense airstrikes on the country last week. According to a report from Lebanon’s disaster management unit, authorities documented the entry of 176,080 Syrian citizens and 63,373 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory since September 23.

05:38AM · Oct 2, 2024

The Israeli military has issued additional warnings to residents in Beirut, specifically targeting the Shiyah and Hadath Gharb neighborhoods. An IDF spokesperson advised residents of a particular building to evacuate. This marks the fifth location the IDF has urged evacuations from, including Hadath Beirut, Haret Hreik, and Choueifat Al-Omrousieh. Ongoing attacks in Beirut have led to reported fires in several areas. Reuters journalist Timour Azhari recently shared an image of the strikes on Beirut.

05:24AM · Oct 2, 2024

As the Israeli military persists in its assault on Beirut, the Lebanese health ministry provided an updated report on casualties across the country on Tuesday.

According to the ministry’s statement, Israeli attacks resulted in 55 fatalities and 156 injuries in Lebanon on that day.

In nearly a year of cross-border fighting, with most casualties occurring in the last two weeks, nearly 1,900 people have died and over 9,000 have been injured, according to Lebanese government statistics.

04:58 AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF Issues Third Evacuation Warning in Southern Beirut

The Israeli military has issued a third evacuation warning to residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs within the last hour.

An IDF spokesperson directed residents of a specific building in the Hadath Beirut neighborhood to evacuate immediately.

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will act soon. For your safety and that of your family, evacuate this building and the surrounding area immediately, maintaining a distance of at least 500 meters.”

The IDF has confirmed ongoing attacks in Beirut, having previously issued warnings for the Haret Hreik and Choueifat Al-Omrousieh neighborhoods.

04:46 AM · Oct 2, 2024

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to “defend Israel against Iranian aggression.” In an online statement, Austin shared that he had spoken with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu to maintain close coordination on the escalating Middle East situation. The US remains dedicated to seeking a diplomatic solution, preventing further conflict escalation, and ensuring the safety of its personnel and facilities in the region. I spoke earlier today with @SebLecornu to continue the close coordination between our countries on the evolving situation in the Middle East. I affirmed the United States’ determination to defend Israel from Iranian aggression. The United States remains committed to pushing for a… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 1, 2024

04:38 AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF Issues Fresh Warning for Beirut

The Israeli military has issued a new warning to residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut. An IDF spokesperson urged residents of a building in the Choueifat Al-Omrousieh neighborhood to evacuate, following a recent call for evacuations in buildings located in Haret Hreik.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا المتواجدين في المبنى المحدد في الخارطة في حي شويفات العمروسية

⭕️أنتم متواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على مدى الزمني القريب

01:38 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Following Iran’s attack on Israel on Tuesday, the European Union issued a strong condemnation of the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel and demanded an immediate ceasefire across the Middle East. “The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks … spiralling out of control,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell took to his handle on X.

“An immediate ceasefire across the region is needed.”

01:27 AM · Oct 2, 2024

US Navy Intercepts Iranian Missiles as Jordan Allows Use of Its Airspace

The Pentagon reported that two US Navy destroyers deployed around a dozen interceptors to counter Iranian missiles aimed at Israel. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder stated that no other US military assets were involved in intercepting the missiles, which were all launched from Iranian territory.

01:22 AM · Oct 2, 2024

As Iran attacks Israel with over 180 missiles on Tuesday, the Pentagon has reported that Iran launched twice as many missiles as it did during the previous attack on Israel.

01:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iranian president hails missile attack as ‘decisive response’ to Israeli ‘aggression’

01:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF chief says Israel ‘will choose when to exact the price’ in response to Iran attack

01:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

01:13 AM · Oct 2, 2024

US official says Iranian attack on Israel ‘appears to have been defeated and ineffective’

01:12 AM · Oct 2, 2024

01:10 AM · Oct 2, 2024

President Biden and Vice President Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team. President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.

01:08 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran’s Khamenei threatens ‘stronger and more painful’ attack on Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tweeted an illustration of a large underground weapons cache, warning that victory for Tehran is near.

00:57 AM · Oct 2, 2024

UK PM Starmer condemns Iran’s attack against Israel

UK PM Kier Starmer has condemned Iran’s actions after it fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel. Keir Starmer’s office said the prime minister called for de-escalation across the region.

00:54 AM · Oct 2, 2024

National Security Advisor to President Biden, Jake Sullivan says, “… This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event. It is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel, so far as we know at this time. We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure first and foremost American interests, and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible…”

National Security Advisor to President Biden, Jake Sullivan says, "… This is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event. It is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel and create a situation in which no one was killed in this attack in Israel, so far as we know at this time. We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure first and foremost American interests, and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible…"

00:45 AM · Oct 2, 2024

India issues advisory to citizens in Israel.

00:43 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Israel Issues Warning After Major Iranian Missile Attack

Israel’s military has announced that the recent missile attack from Iran will lead to consequences. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the military spokesman, described the strike as significant and warned that it would elicit a response, although he did not disclose specifics regarding the timing or nature of Israel’s retaliation. He confirmed that there were no reported casualties from the missile strikes, which targeted central and southern Israel, resulting in some damage.

00:41 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Pentagon holds press briefing as Iran Launches retaliatory missile strikes on Israel.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told the media that no other US military assets were used to shoot down the missiles, which were all fired from inside Iran.

00:37 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran launches a missile attack on Israel. Over 100 missiles have been launched. IDF claims 10 million Israelis have been targeted. Loud sirens can be heard across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem & Haifa. Civilians have been rushed to bomb shelters.

00:37 AM · Oct 2, 2024

IDF Spokesman: A short time ago, IDF forces identified dozens of armed suspects who pose a threat and move towards the forces operating in the central Gaza Strip. The force fired at them, injuries were detected. There are no casualties to our forces and the incident is under control.

00:37 AM · Oct 2, 2024

The Supreme Leader Khamenei has been moved to a safe place

00:15 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Israel Air Force tweets, “The Air Force planes… killed the terrorist D. Al-Faqar Hanawi, the commander of the ‘Hamam Hossein’ division in Beirut, at the same time as the killing of the terrorist Muhammad Jaafar Katzir, the commander of the unit for the transfer of weapons from Iran and its affiliates to Hezbollah in Lebanon (Unit 4400), which was eliminated earlier today. The IDF continues to attack Hezbollah commanders and anyone who poses a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

00:00 AM · Oct 2, 2024

Iran has temporarily halted flights at Tehran International Airport, according to Iranian media reports late Tuesday. This decision follows a missile attack on Israel that prompted immediate threats of retaliation.

“We have suspended all incoming and outgoing flights at Tehran International Airport for the time being,” stated airport chief Said Chalandari, as reported by the ISNA news agency.

10:06 PM · Oct 1, 2024

Both terrorists are eliminated who gunned down people near a tram stop in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv