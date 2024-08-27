Israel estimates that 108 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with more than 40 believed to be deceased reported the guardian.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a Bedouin Israeli kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 last year, has been reunited with his family amid conflicting reports about the circumstances of his rescue from Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that Alkadi, 52, was rescued from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. He had been abducted while working as a security guard at a kibbutz packing factory during a Hamas attack. The IDF described the rescue as a complex operation but did not provide specific details.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the rescue. Some Israeli media outlets suggested that Alkadi may have initially escaped from the tunnel and made his way to where Israeli forces were operating. Hamas, on the other hand, claimed that they had “released” him.

Alkadi’s rescue was a significant boost for Israeli leaders who have faced mounting pressure amid a protracted campaign to recover over 100 hostages. The operation marked only the eighth successful rescue claimed by the Israeli military during ongoing operations in Gaza, which have included two major operations with substantial casualties.

Alkadi’s family was seen celebrating at a hospital after receiving news of his rescue. His brother, Hatem Alkadi, described the reunion as a moment of profound joy and relief, expressing gratitude to those involved in the rescue effort.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hailed the operation as part of the IDF’s “daring and courageous activities” in Gaza, reiterating Israel’s commitment to recovering all hostages. However, there was no official confirmation regarding whether Alkadi had escaped the tunnel or was rescued directly by IDF forces.

The October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in the abduction of approximately 250 people and the deaths of around 1,200 individuals, has left Israel with an ongoing focus on hostage recovery. Israel estimates that 108 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with more than 40 believed to be deceased reported ‘The Guardian’. Many hostages were released during a November ceasefire in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later spoke with Alkadi, expressing the nation’s excitement over his rescue and emphasizing the collective relief and joy felt across Israel.

