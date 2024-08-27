Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump, updating the charges in the federal election interference case to reflect the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on executive immunity.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. returned the new indictment, revising the charges initially laid out in the original case. The updated indictment maintains the same four charges but incorporates changes in line with the Supreme Court’s decision, which granted Trump immunity for official actions taken while in office.

In August 2023, Trump entered a not-guilty plea to allegations of orchestrating a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court’s ruling, which recognized Trump’s immunity for actions performed during his presidency, prompted the adjustment of the charges.

Key Modifications to the Charges

The superseding indictment preserves the original four charges but eliminates specific aspects related to Trump’s alleged misuse of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct “sham” investigations. This adjustment aligns with the Supreme Court’s ruling that such actions fall within Trump’s official duties.