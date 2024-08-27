Wednesday, August 28, 2024

France To Trial Ban On Mobile Phones For Under-15s In Schools

France is set to launch a significant trial banning mobile phones in secondary schools for children up to the age of 15.

France is set to launch a significant trial banning mobile phones in secondary schools for children up to the age of 15. The initiative, aimed at providing a “digital pause” for students, will see nearly 200 schools participating in the experiment. If successful, this ban could be extended nationwide starting in January.

Details of the Trial

The trial, announced by Acting Education Minister Nicole Belloubet, will require students to surrender their phones upon arrival at school. This new policy goes beyond the 2018 law, which restricted phone use on school grounds but permitted students to keep their devices.

The goal of the trial is to mitigate the negative impacts of excessive screen time, including issues related to sleep, physical activity, and obesity, as highlighted in a recent 140-page report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron. The report stressed the harmful effects of digital devices on children’s health and development, recommending staged restrictions on mobile phone use from the age of 11 and stricter controls by age 15.

 

Implications and Comparisons

The move comes amid a broader European debate over mobile phone use in schools. While some countries have enacted phone bans, they generally only restrict usage rather than requiring devices to be handed over. For instance:

  • Germany: Most schools ban mobile phones in classrooms unless used for educational purposes.
  • Netherlands: A quasi-ban has been in place for secondary schools since early this year, with plans to extend to primary schools.
  • Italy: Imposed a phone ban in 2007, eased it in 2017, and reinstated it in 2022 for all age groups.
  • UK: The government issued guidelines for schools on mobile phone use but left the decision to individual headteachers.
  • Portugal: Introduced phone-free days in schools each month as a compromise.
  • Spain: Some regions have imposed bans, but there is no national prohibition.

 

Expert Opinions

Neurologist Servane Mouton, a member of the commission, emphasized the need to limit digital device exposure for young children, advocating for a return to more interactive, non-digital forms of play and learning.

The French trial represents a bold attempt to address growing concerns about the effects of digital technology on young people. If successful, it could set a precedent for how schools manage mobile phone use across Europe and potentially beyond.

