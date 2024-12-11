Israeli Defence Minister Says ‘Now A Chance’ For Gaza Hostage Negotiations

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has now informed the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that there is a "chance" for a new deal that will bring remaining hostages, including some who hold American citizenship, held after the October 2023 Hamas attack to freedom.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has signaled a renewed window of opportunity for negotiations seeking to rescue hostages taken during the October 2023 Hamas attack. On Wednesday, Katz let U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin know that “there’s a chance now” to have a new agreement return the remaining hostages, which include some people with American citizenship.

In his remarks during a telephone call with Austin, Katz expressed renewed optimism about the possibility of an end to the campaign for the release of those remaining hostages held by Hamas. “This opportunity” to bring all the hostages back home is what “these negotiations are all about,” said Katz’s statement on the issue. “There is now a chance for a new deal that will allow the return of all the hostages, including those with American citizenship,” the statement said, according to Reuters.

Key Talks And Developments In Syria

Apart from the hostage situation, Katz and Austin discussed several regional security matters, most of which focused on Syria. The two defense leaders addressed the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the recent actions of Israel in the Golan Heights, specifically the seizure of a buffer zone on the Syrian side. Both officials concurred on the ongoing threat of Iran, particularly weapons shipments, and pledged cooperation in preventing smuggling operations to transfer weapons from Iran into Lebanon via Syria.

On Tuesday, Israeli security officials-including Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi-were scheduled to meet with senior Egyptian officials in Cairo to discuss efforts towards a hostage release deal, focused on the Gaza-Egypt border, and including the possibility of a broader agreement with Hamas.

An Israeli official remarked that, while Hamas has remained silent on the issue, there is a growing belief that the group may now be more open to negotiations. “Two weeks ago I thought Hamas didn’t want a deal. Now I am inclined to think that it has changed its mind,” the official said, quoted by the Times of Israel. The official also added that it is possible to strike a deal sometime next month before Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

New Hope Amid Regional Changes

This follows a November 2023 agreement that freed 105 hostages. While there is a breakthrough, Israel still believes that 96 hostages are left in Gaza from the 251 hostages taken during the October 7 attack. Recent regional developments and heightened pressure, including warnings from Trump regarding consequences for failure to free the hostages, have made people hopeful of a new deal.

