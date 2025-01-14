Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition if a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, currently under negotiation in Qatar, is approved. The proposed deal has sparked sharp divisions within the government and among the Israeli public.

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating he would resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if a proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, currently under negotiation in Qatar, moves forward.

Itamar Ben-Gvir Opposes to the Ceasefire Deal

Ben-Gvir, who has been a vocal opponent of the deal, urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in opposing what he called a dangerous concession to Hamas. However, his departure from the coalition would not jeopardize the government’s stability.

“This move is our only chance to prevent [the deal’s] execution, and prevent Israel’s surrender to Hamas, after more than a year of bloody war, in which more than 400 IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure that their deaths are not in vain,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Itamar Ben-Gvir Calls for Continued Military Action

Smotrich, while expressing his objections to the deal on Monday, has refrained from threatening to leave the coalition. A majority of Israeli ministers are expected to support the phased ceasefire plan, which includes provisions for a cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have advocated for continued military operations in Gaza. They argue that the campaign should persist until Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, fully surrenders. The attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of more than 250 hostages, according to official Israeli records.

Devastation in Gaza

Since the onset of the conflict, Palestinian health officials report that over 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza. The widespread destruction has displaced the majority of the enclave’s population, leaving much of the territory in ruins.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are mediating the ceasefire negotiations, with officials suggesting that agreements could be finalized soon. Despite the potential breakthrough, some families of hostages oppose the phased nature of the deal, fearing that only a portion of the remaining 98 hostages will be released while others remain captive.

Public sentiment in Israel, however, largely supports the deal, with surveys indicating broad approval for efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Also Read: Qatar Proposes Final Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement Between Israel and Gaza

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

‘Deranged Jack Smith…Is A Lamebrain Prosecutor’: Trump Hits Out At Special Counsel Following His Damning DoJ Report

‘Deranged Jack Smith…Is A Lamebrain Prosecutor’: Trump Hits Out At Special Counsel Following His Damning...

TMC Worker Killed In Bengal, Police Suspect Internal Party Rivalry

TMC Worker Killed In Bengal, Police Suspect Internal Party Rivalry

Uttarakhand HC Strikes Down Retrospective Fee Hike In Ayurveda Colleges

Uttarakhand HC Strikes Down Retrospective Fee Hike In Ayurveda Colleges

2013 Rape Case: Asaram Granted Interim Bail By Rajasthan HC After SC Ruling

2013 Rape Case: Asaram Granted Interim Bail By Rajasthan HC After SC Ruling

Delhi Bomb Threat Shocker: Emails Sent By Minor Linked To NGO Supporting Afzal Guru, Political Party

Delhi Bomb Threat Shocker: Emails Sent By Minor Linked To NGO Supporting Afzal Guru, Political...

Entertainment

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App Being Sold To Elon Musk

What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? YouTuber Is Willing To Buy TikTok Amid Rumours Of App

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

‘My notes from 27 years ago’: Hrithik Roshan Shares His Notes From Kaho Na Pyaar

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox