Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Threatens Resignation Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition if a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, currently under negotiation in Qatar, is approved. The proposed deal has sparked sharp divisions within the government and among the Israeli public.

Israeli far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating he would resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government if a proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, currently under negotiation in Qatar, moves forward.

Itamar Ben-Gvir Opposes to the Ceasefire Deal

Ben-Gvir, who has been a vocal opponent of the deal, urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in opposing what he called a dangerous concession to Hamas. However, his departure from the coalition would not jeopardize the government’s stability.

“This move is our only chance to prevent [the deal’s] execution, and prevent Israel’s surrender to Hamas, after more than a year of bloody war, in which more than 400 IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure that their deaths are not in vain,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Itamar Ben-Gvir Calls for Continued Military Action

Smotrich, while expressing his objections to the deal on Monday, has refrained from threatening to leave the coalition. A majority of Israeli ministers are expected to support the phased ceasefire plan, which includes provisions for a cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages.

Both Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have advocated for continued military operations in Gaza. They argue that the campaign should persist until Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, fully surrenders. The attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of more than 250 hostages, according to official Israeli records.

Devastation in Gaza

Since the onset of the conflict, Palestinian health officials report that over 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza. The widespread destruction has displaced the majority of the enclave’s population, leaving much of the territory in ruins.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are mediating the ceasefire negotiations, with officials suggesting that agreements could be finalized soon. Despite the potential breakthrough, some families of hostages oppose the phased nature of the deal, fearing that only a portion of the remaining 98 hostages will be released while others remain captive.

Public sentiment in Israel, however, largely supports the deal, with surveys indicating broad approval for efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

