Israeli Soldiers Lay Siege To West Bank’s Jenin

In a significant development related to Israel-Gaza war, Israel’s military is carrying out raids in Jenin, which is located in West Bank.

As per Al Jazeera Arabic, dozens of Israeli soldiers are stationed on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp. Israeli military bulldozers and armored carriers are also there in the area.

Currently, it has blocked access to aid for Palestinians in the encircled refugee camp.

Meanwhile, multiple gun battles have erupted between Palestinian fighters and Israeli soldiers in Jenin, with social media footage revealing significant damage in the area. Reports Odeh.

As per Hamas’s armed wing, its members has clashed with Israeli forces in the village of Kafr Dan, which is situated to the west of the West Bank city.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops, accompanied by armored vehicles, drones, and bulldozers, launched coordinated raids on Jenin, Tulkarem & Tubas.

According to Palestinian health ministry, an elder man lost his life in Jenin. Thus, raising the total death toll from the military raids to 20.