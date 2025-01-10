‘It looks like we like each other…’: Donald Trump On His Interaction With Obama

An unexpected moment of cordiality between political rivals Donald Trump and Barack Obama at President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, 2025, has captured widespread attention.

An unexpected moment of cordiality between political rivals Donald Trump and Barack Obama at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9, 2025, has captured widespread attention. The two were seen engaging in a friendly conversation during the service, a surprising sight given their contentious political history.

This what Trump wanted: his crush Obama to be nice to him and take him to the dance. pic.twitter.com/tYkK4YZHgY — Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇸 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) January 9, 2025

The interaction, which quickly went viral on social media, prompted Trump to later reflect on the moment. “I saw the photos and thought, ‘Wow, it looks like we like each other.’ And maybe we do,” Trump remarked, adding that despite their stark differences in political ideologies, they “got along” during the ceremony.

Trump on his interaction today with Obama: “It did look very friendly, I must say … I said, ‘boy, they look like two people like that each other.’ And we probably do.” pic.twitter.com/o21WNXwdf3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2025

A Gathering of Leaders

The state funeral, held at Washington’s National Cathedral, was a solemn occasion that brought together five living former presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris, who had narrowly lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, was also in attendance but did not directly interact with him. Observers noted her curiosity about the exchange between Trump and Obama, though she maintained her distance.

Outgoing President Joe Biden delivered a heartfelt eulogy, honoring Carter’s legacy as a humanitarian and visionary leader. Carter, remembered for his dedication to diplomacy and public service, passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a storied legacy that transcended political divides.

A Moment of Unity

The friendly exchange between Trump and Obama is notable given their history of mutual criticism. Trump’s promotion of the birther conspiracy against Obama and his frequent disparagement of the Obamas have defined much of their dynamic. However, in August 2024, Trump offered rare praise for his predecessor, calling Obama “a nice gentleman” and expressing respect for him and his family.

Social media users have been abuzz about the interaction, with one user quipping, “Guess Trump was hoping for a hello from Kamala.” Others highlighted the moment as a symbol of fleeting unity among America’s political leaders, with all former presidents in attendance putting aside their differences to honor Carter’s legacy.

Must Read: How Are Indians Targeted By Myanmar’s Cybercrime Syndicates?