Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘It looks like we like each other…’: Donald Trump On His Interaction With Obama

An unexpected moment of cordiality between political rivals Donald Trump and Barack Obama at President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, 2025, has captured widespread attention.

‘It looks like we like each other…’: Donald Trump On His Interaction With Obama

An unexpected moment of cordiality between political rivals Donald Trump and Barack Obama at President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9, 2025, has captured widespread attention. The two were seen engaging in a friendly conversation during the service, a surprising sight given their contentious political history.

The interaction, which quickly went viral on social media, prompted Trump to later reflect on the moment. “I saw the photos and thought, ‘Wow, it looks like we like each other.’ And maybe we do,” Trump remarked, adding that despite their stark differences in political ideologies, they “got along” during the ceremony.

A Gathering of Leaders

The state funeral, held at Washington’s National Cathedral, was a solemn occasion that brought together five living former presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris, who had narrowly lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, was also in attendance but did not directly interact with him. Observers noted her curiosity about the exchange between Trump and Obama, though she maintained her distance.

Outgoing President Joe Biden delivered a heartfelt eulogy, honoring Carter’s legacy as a humanitarian and visionary leader. Carter, remembered for his dedication to diplomacy and public service, passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a storied legacy that transcended political divides.

A Moment of Unity

The friendly exchange between Trump and Obama is notable given their history of mutual criticism. Trump’s promotion of the birther conspiracy against Obama and his frequent disparagement of the Obamas have defined much of their dynamic. However, in August 2024, Trump offered rare praise for his predecessor, calling Obama “a nice gentleman” and expressing respect for him and his family.

Social media users have been abuzz about the interaction, with one user quipping, “Guess Trump was hoping for a hello from Kamala.” Others highlighted the moment as a symbol of fleeting unity among America’s political leaders, with all former presidents in attendance putting aside their differences to honor Carter’s legacy.

Must Read: How Are Indians Targeted By Myanmar’s Cybercrime Syndicates?

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Available As Standalone App: Rival To ChaGPT, Google Gemini?

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Available As Standalone App: Rival To ChaGPT, Google Gemini?

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

A Woman’s Body Draped In Saree And Jewellery Found In Refrigerator: Madhya Pradesh

A Woman’s Body Draped In Saree And Jewellery Found In Refrigerator: Madhya Pradesh

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Found Dead In Ludhiana

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Found Dead In Ludhiana

How Are Indians Targeted By Myanmar’s Cybercrime Syndicates?

How Are Indians Targeted By Myanmar’s Cybercrime Syndicates?

Entertainment

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox